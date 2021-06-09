Miami Beach $ 22.5 Million Penthouse Fully Paid in Cryptocurrency





MIAMI BEACH, Florida Just weeks after a prominent real estate developer announced it would accept digital assets as a form of payment, one of the more expensive penthouses in Miami Beach’s Surfside neighborhood was sold and paid for in cryptocurrency. Yes, crypto. According to Antonio Citterio’s Arte, on May 27, a 5,067 square foot penthouse in an ultra-exclusive condo building in Miami Beach, Art by Antonio Citterio, sold for $ 22.5 million. While the sale is historic for the area as a whole (it’s the most expensive penthouse price per square foot sold in Surfside, according to the developers), it was also bought by an anonymous buyer. entirely in cryptocurrency. The sale officially became the most expensive property ever to be paid for in cryptocurrency. The Surfside Penthouse sold for $ 4,440.50 per square foot, making it Surfside’s most expensive real estate transaction and the second highest real estate transaction in the city of Miami Beach since 2017. A d Arte was developed by Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano. There is a strong pent-up demand for transparent and secure cryptocurrency transactions for both parties, and this deal is a prime example, said Sapir, president of Sapir Corp LTD. We were overwhelmed by the number of calls we received from qualified buyers immediately after announcing our ability to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions for Arte condominiums. Real-world crypto transactions have yet to make their way into the mainstream, so it’s clear that major holders around the world pay attention when new trading opportunities open up. News of the sale comes just as Bitcoin 2021, a cryptocurrency mega conference, has taken Miami-Dade County by storm. It also comes as Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez has spoken on several occasions about his willingness to have Magic City adopt the payment method. A d The penthouse comprises the entire ninth floor of the 12-story condominium and offers 360-degree ocean views, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, a wine tasting bar and walk-in closets that are best described as dressing rooms. The home includes a 2,960 square foot wraparound oceanfront deck. Prices at Antonio Citterio’s Arte start at $ 10.8 million or the equivalent cryptocurrency rate. For more, Click here.

