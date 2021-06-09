Spend $ 100 and earn 5,000 points with any Southwest credit card





If you have a Southwest Airlines credit card, you’re in luck. Southwest is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, and to commemorate the occasion, for one day only on Friday June 11, all Southwest credit cardholders can earn 50 points for every dollar spent up to $ 100 in Southwest purchases, which means you can potentially earn a total of 5,000 Southwest Loyalty Points in one day.

Southwest Points are worth around 1.4 cents each when redeemed for the cheapest Wanna Get Away fares from carriers, so 5,000 points are worth around $ 70 for future travel on Southwest.

This promotion is valid on all five Southwest personal and business credit cards and includes all purchases made directly with Southwest, such as flights, in-flight purchases, Southwest Vacations packages and the purchase of Southwest Rapid Rewards points and Southwest gift cards.

The latter is essential, because it means that even if you aren’t looking to book a flight just yet, you can purchase a $ 100 Southwest Gift Card from south-west.com Friday to use for a future flight and still earn bonus points now. Buying Southwest Points would also work, but you would buy Points at a value greater than their value, so we generally don’t suggest you do that.

Of course, if you’re in the market to book a flight to the southwest anyway, Friday will be a great time to do so. And if you’d rather redeem Southwest Points for a flight, the taxes and fees you’ll pay with the points will also earn you 50 points for every dollar spent. While taxes and fees on domestic flights are typically only $ 5.60 per trip, international routes can cost significantly more.

And while you can only earn 50 points per dollar up to $ 100 in Southwest card purchases, you can take advantage of this offer on any Southwest credit card you have in your wallet. So if, for example, you have both a personal credit card and a business credit card, you can earn a total of 10,000 points by making $ 100 in purchases in the Southwest this Friday.

While this is a fantastic promotion in itself, it is also extremely useful for those looking to earn the Southwest Companion Pass this year. This is because all bonus points earned through this promotion also count toward qualifying for the pass (although they do not count toward qualifying for elite A-List or A-List Preferred status).

The Southwest Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend or family member with you on any Southwest flight for only the cost of taxes and fees. You can use the pass an unlimited number of times for at least a year and potentially longer. Typically, you must earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to get a pass, but for that year, you only need 100,000 points to get the pass if you had a Southwest frequent flyer account opened on or before December 31, 2020.

iStock Not only can you earn up to 5,000 points with your Southwest Friday credit card, the points count towards the airline’s coveted Companion Pass.

So if you manage to get 5,000 points this Friday for a $ 100 purchase in Southwest, you will already have 5% of the way to earn the Companion Pass (or 10% if you earn 5,000 points on each of the two cards. separate credit lines from Southwest).

What if you don’t have a Southwest credit card? Well, you probably can’t get one in time to take advantage of this Friday promotion. But if you’re looking to earn a Southwest Companion Pass this year, all five of Southwest credit cards currently offer limited-time signup bonuses that count toward the pass:

65,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months. Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card: To winafter spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months.

65,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months. Premier Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card : To winafter spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months.

65,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months. Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card : To winafter spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $ 3,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening the account.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: Earn 80,000 bonus points when you spend $ 5,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

Once you have obtained the Southwest Companion Pass, it is valid until December 31 of the following year. So if you win the pass now, you can enjoy it for another 18 months until the end of 2022, which could be worth getting a Southwest credit card in the coming weeks.

But if you already have a Southwest credit card, you have a great opportunity to earn 5,000 bonus points by spending just $ 100 this Friday. So whether it’s booking a Southwest flight you were going to book anyway or buying a Southwest Gift Card for future use, mark Friday on your calendar and make your next Southwest Airlines purchase. count even more.

