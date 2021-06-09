Huntington Bank Completes Acquisition of Detroit-Based TCF; Torgow secures $ 12.5 million consultancy contract





The merger between TCF and Huntington, based in Columbus, Ohio, which officially closed on Tuesday evening, lays the framework for one of the largest regional banks in the country and adds significant scale to the combined institutions. “The local Detroit bank is now going to be almost four times the size,” Gary Torgow, now chairman of the board of Huntington Bank and chairman of TCF prior to the acquisition, said of the deal during an interview Tuesday with Crain’s. “We will have a much greater capacity to serve our customers, our colleagues and our communities. It is the largest local bank Detroit has ever had.” In addition to chairing the board of directors of the new bank, Torgow will receive $ 12.5 million over three years to serve as an “adviser” to Huntington Bank until 2024, according to a securities filing Wednesday morning. Counseling fees are the only compensation Torgow will receive from Huntington, according to the filing. With around $ 175 billion in assets as of March 31, the merged bank will be one of the top 25 banks in the country, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The combined bank has more than 1,100 branches. The full integration of the banks, as well as the conversion of the TCF brand to Huntington logos and other brands will be “thoughtful”, according to Stephen Steinour, president, president and chief executive officer of Huntington. The integration of the technology, the change in branch signage and a new name, which has yet to be announced, for the Downtown Detroit Convention Center, now known as TCF Center, will be rolled out over the next few months. summer and fall months, Steinour told Crain’s in an interview Tuesday afternoon. TCF customers will move to Huntington’s systems at the end of this year, and the bank will send more details of the change in the coming weeks, according to a statement. In addition, as part of the merger, Huntington recruited five new board members. They are: Richard King, Managing Director – Retired, Thomson Reuters Corp.

Barbara McQuade, professor of law at the University of Michigan

Roger Sit, CEO, Global Chief Investment Officer and Director of Sit Investment Associates

Jeffrey Tate, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Leggett & Platt

Torgow, chairman of the board of directors of the Huntington National Bank At the time of the merger, each common share of TCF was converted into a right to receive 3.0028 common shares of Huntington. Huntington stock (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed Tuesday at $ 15.21 per share and followed a slight downtrend in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning. The deal between the two lenders, first announced late last year, was approved by regulators on May 25, paving the way for Tuesday’s close.

