Facebook says it will extend remote working to all employees





Facebook Inc. said it would allow all employees to work remotely even after the pandemic if their work can be done from an office, but could reduce their pay if they move to a cheaper area. Starting June 15, any Facebook employee can apply to work from home, the Menlo Park, Calif., Based company said in a statement on Wednesday. If these employees move to a lower cost region, their salaries will be adjusted accordingly and they will be encouraged to come to the office from time to time to build team cohesion. Facebook said it would be more flexible for employees who would have to return to the office. “The orientation is to be in the office at least half the time,” the company said. Facebook also plans to open most of its offices in the United States to at least 50% capacity by early September and fully reopen in October. Until the end of 2021, employees can work for up to 20 working days from another location far from their home region, the company said. The social network had more than 60,000 workers as of March 31, according to regulatory documents. Employees have been able to work remotely since the close of business at the start of the pandemic last year. Facebook is also increasing the number of workers allowed to move to other countries. Later this month, any employee will be able to travel from the United States to Canada or from Europe, the Middle East or Africa to anywhere in the UK, depending on the company. Previously, only employees in technical or recruiting positions were allowed to take advantage of this option. By January 2022, Facebook employees will be allowed to move permanently between seven other countries in Europe, the Middle East or Africa. Other tech companies are also wondering how to retain employees who have enjoyed the freedom to work remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. VMware Inc. is let its employees become permanent teleworkers, but they too will benefit from a pay cut if they leave Silicon Valley. Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., both headed by CEO Jack Dorsey, also announced that their employees can work from home permanently. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year he believed remote workers could represent up to 50% of the company’s workforce over the next five to ten years. “We and many others were very concerned that productivity was really falling off a cliff,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg News. “This is simply not the case. We are at least as productive as before, and some people report being even more productive. “ Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

