Business
Biden Drops Trump’s Attempt to Ban TikTok, WeChat; new exam orders
President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads from WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those and other apps. .
Former President Donald Trump’s administration had attempted to prevent new users from downloading the apps and barring other technical transactions that TikTok and WeChat said could effectively block the use of the apps in the United States. .
The courts blocked these orders, which never took effect.
A separate US national security review of TikTok launched in late 2019 remains active and ongoing, a White House official said, declining to provide details. The White House remains very concerned about the risks to TikTok user data, another administration official told reporters.
The Biden order directs the Commerce Department to monitor software applications such as TikTok that could affect U.S. national security, as well as make recommendations within 120 days to protect U.S. data acquired or accessed by controlled companies by foreign adversaries.
TikTok declined to comment. WeChat did not immediately comment.
WeChat, which has been downloaded at least 19 million times by US users, is widely used as a medium for services, games, and payments.
Michael Bien, lead lawyer for the WeChat Users Alliance, which had filed a lawsuit to block the Trump order, praised the Biden administration for revoking “the erroneous WeChat ban that … would have led to the shutdown unprecedented major platform for communications used by millions of people in the United States. “
Biden’s new executive order repeals the WeChat and TikTok orders issued by Trump in August, as well as another in January that targeted eight other communications and fintech software applications.
The January Trump order ordered officials to ban transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Alipay (688688.SS) from Ant Group and QQ Wallet (0700.HK) from Tencent Holdings Ltd and WeChat Pay; no ban has been issued to date.
The Trump administration has claimed that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns because sensitive personal data of US users could be collected by the Chinese government.
TikTok, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, and WeChat have denied they posed national security concerns.
In February, Reuters reported that corporate sponsors flocked to TikTok after some halted or delayed their efforts following Trump’s August announcement. Chevrolet’s flagship brand of General Motors (GM.N) began advertising on TikTok in February through its own channel.
The Trump administration had appealed court orders blocking the TikTok and WeChat bans, but after Biden took office in January, the US Department of Justice asked to stay the appeals.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice declined to comment. Progress reports are due in Friday appeals.
Biden’s order says collecting data from Americans “threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to this information.”
The order directs the Commerce Department to “continuously assess” all transactions that “pose an undue risk of catastrophic effects on the security or resilience of critical infrastructure or the United States’ digital economy. “.
Biden’s executive order requires U.S. intelligence and homeland security agencies within 60 days to provide vulnerability and threat assessments on U.S. data controlled by foreign adversaries to the Commerce Department during its review.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley said on Twitter that the withdrawal of Trump’s orders was “a major mistake – shows alarming complacency over #China’s access to Americans’ personal information, as well as #China’s growing influence “.
Last week, Biden signed an executive order banning U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies in the defense and surveillance technology sectors. The ordinance replaced a similar Trump-era ordinance that has not stood up to legal scrutiny.
