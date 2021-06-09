Business
Small Business Exchange Aiming to Close ‘Huge Gap’
RICKY WILSON / Tips
The NZX exchange works for large companies, but a new exchange for small companies is to be launched.
A scholarship for small businesses was allowed to start.
Catalist was designed to fill a huge gap in New Zealand capital markets, said managing director Colin Magee.
Because while New Zealand already had a share market, the NZX was only economical for large companies, not the small, high potential companies that Catalist would try to attract with an initial value of 6-60 million. dollars, he said.
The NZX is only really accessible to companies of a certain size, typically estimated at $ 100 million, Magee said.
READ MORE:
* Success stories highlight the shortcomings of the NZX
* Is Rocket Lab our Sputnik moment?
* NZX Cyberattack: “You wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy”
Magee was hoping to see companies list their shares on the Catalist Market later this year.
In the first five years, we aim to get up to 200 companies, Magee said.
Over time, he hoped, some of some KiwiSaver funds would be invested in stocks of companies in the Catalist market.
2007-2021: How KiwiSaver grew.
Magee said Catalist received a license to open a public market from June 21.
The green light for the launch followed the adoption of the regulation on the conduct of financial markets (catalist public market) at the end of last month, he said.
The launch had been planned for two years, he said.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up the majority of New Zealand businesses, so there is a need for those with growth potential to have better access to capital, and also for investors to have better access to SME investments, to increase economic growth and job creation, he said.
Besides the ability for companies to list their existing shares for trading, Magee expected companies to use the Catalist market to raise capital by issuing shares to investors.
He hoped to see $ 20 million a year raised from the public to help businesses grow.
The public catalyst market means that small businesses can now access public investment, with significantly reduced administrative costs and burdens, and without compromising investor protection, he said.
Were already working on the registration process with a number of companies, and investors can create an account on our website, so that they can trade when an auction is in progress.
The NZX operated by facilitating continuous trading, with people able to buy and sell shares of the companies listed there whenever the market was open, but Catalist would instead use regular auctions, windows in which shares of individual companies could be negotiated.
Traditional stock markets don’t work for SMBs, as costs, time spent on compliance, continuous disclosure obligations, and focus on short-term stock prices hamper day-to-day operations and focus on the health of the business. long term of business, said Magee
He said this is a stepping stone market and when companies grow to an appropriate size, Catalist will then help them move to a more traditional exchange, such as the NZX.
