With doses at risk of expiration in some states, J&J says it is working to extend the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine





“We are working very hard, both federally and locally, to do everything possible to ensure that these vaccines can be used and deployed in the best possible way,” said Alex, President and CEO of Johnson & Johnson. Gorsky said at a Wall Street Journal Tech Health event on Wednesday.

“The good news is that we have released a lot of vaccines to meet this initial increase in demand and now we are making sure that we get the best deployment and allocation possible, and the distribution system becomes even more agile. , more flexible – not just here in the United States, interstate, but indeed around the world – will be a job we must continue to stay focused on in the weeks and months to come. “

“We have removed expired vaccines from active inventory and are following CDC guidelines on proper disposal,” Keith Reed, assistant commissioner, Oklahoma State Department of Health, told CNN. .

“Additionally, as of last week, we had around 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that would expire if not used by the end of the month, although that number is now lower as we work on it. the vaccine.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the expiration date of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines can be extended. and, if so, how to use the doses. “The FDA is looking into this right now, trying to determine whether, in fact, the date can be extended or not and if so can we use them properly whether they are used in the United States or elsewhere,” said Fauci. “This is something the FDA is very active on and is looking at very, very carefully.” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday that it was performing stability testing “in an effort to extend the shelf life of our COVID-19 vaccine before it expires.” J&J vaccine can be stored for up to three months at refrigerator temperature, but longer if frozen. Of the 21.4 million doses of the single-injection J&J vaccine shipped to the United States, approximately 11 million have been administered, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, said the state received 163,000 doses of J&J’s Janssen vaccine and administered 69,501. About 65,000 doses are expected to expire d ‘by September 30. The pace of vaccination has slowed in recent weeks. Of the U.S. population eligible to be vaccinated – those 12 years of age and older – nearly half are fully vaccinated. White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Tuesday “that it is unrealistic to expect that no dose will go to waste” but that a “very, very small fraction ”of the Covid-19 vaccine doses sent to states ultimately will not be used. He added that the wasted doses will not affect the ability of the United States to fulfill its commitment to distribute vaccines around the world. Slavitt said they were “working aggressively” to get doses delivered and encouraged states to work with the FDA on storage solutions. Federal officials “would encourage any governors whose doses they fear will expire to work directly with the FDA on proper storage procedures … as they continue to review the processes that will allow doses to last longer, as they arise. as these ordeals, “he said. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release this week that 200,000 doses of the state’s J&J vaccine were due to expire before month’s end and the state was unable to share. doses with other states or countries. Retired Arkansas National Guard Col. Rob Ator, who oversaw vaccine distribution in Arkansas, told KATV last week he had stopped ordering the J&J vaccine for the state because they have so many unused doses. “It’s kind of a theory on the bridge to releasing the vaccine, but there is the potential in the future that we would have a waste on a large scale,” he said.

