Business
Catalist, new market for SMEs, opens to the public from June 21
The new scholarship is designed for small and medium-sized businesses to raise funds. Image / Supplied
A new scholarship is to be launched targeting small and medium-sized businesses that want to raise up to $ 20 million per year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange was allowed to open a public market from June 21 for companies too small to be listed on the NZX.
Colin Magee, managing director of Catalist, said he has been working on licensing with the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Financial Markets Authority for the past two years.
“SMEs make up the majority of New Zealand businesses, so there is a need for those with growth potential to have better access to capital, and also for investors to have better access to SME investments, to increase economic growth. and job creation. “
He said Catalist’s public market means small businesses could access public investment with significantly reduced administrative costs and burdens and without compromising investor protection.
“We are already working on the listing process with a number of companies – and investors can create an account on our website, so they can trade when an auction is in progress.”
The New Zealand Stock Exchange once attempted to run a trading market for SMEs and high-growth companies, but ended up abandoning it after failing to attract enough new listings.
Magee said Catalist will differ from the NZX by using regular auctions rather than continuous exchanges.
He said this would allow fairer pricing and increased liquidity for financial products that don’t trade very often.
Companies would only be required to disclose information for each auction rather than on an ongoing basis like on the NZX.
Magee said traditional stock markets don’t work for SMEs because of the cost and time spent on compliance.
“In the past, we’ve seen growing markets like NZX’s ‘NXT’ take a traditional continuous trading approach and fail to meet the needs of SMEs. We have learned from that and used periodic exchanges and disclosures instead, which has proven successful in other jurisdictions.
Magee said Catalist would be designed as a stepping stone market where once companies reached a certain size, they would be helped to move to a traditional exchange.
Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said Catalist Markets would provide a simpler and more affordable ‘stepping stone’ for SMEs to raise capital.
“This is a big win for the kiwifruit businesses and it fits well with the government’s focus on securing an economic recovery from Covid-19. Thanks to Catalist, SMEs looking to become bigger companies have a new way to do it.
“This is also great news for consumers, who will have new investment opportunities and greater choice when it comes to diversifying their portfolios.”
Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said many start-ups would benefit from raising capital but could not afford the upfront and ongoing costs of listing on traditional exchanges.
“For companies looking to grow, the alternative to listing is to raise funds privately. This can be difficult in New Zealand due to limited access to capital pools, both in the equity markets. stocks and debts.
“Helping SMEs grow and prosper is a key part of our five-point economic plan, the overall objective of which is to foster productive, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. “
