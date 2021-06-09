Business
Free Airline, Cowboys, Mavs Tickets Among Dallas Room Giveaways As Part Of COVID Vaccine Contest – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country, incentives are being offered for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) is stepping into the mix with offers that include free plane travel and of course tickets to the games of the biggest professional teams.
The House is proposing a raffle – with a number of prizes – to encourage another 600,000 North Texans to get vaccinated.
The “Taking Care of Business” initiative was launched on June 9 with the goal of increasing the current immunization rate in North Texas, of people 16 years and older who received at least one injection, from 60% to 70. %.
DRC officials say the campaign aims to encourage more people in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties to get vaccinated “so local businesses can thrive again.”
The Chamber has partnered with members and local businesses to provide incentives such as tickets to Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings and FC Dallas games, in addition to outbound flights. -back to Southwest and American Airlines.
As the campaign kicks off today, the raffle will take place later this summer, offering prizes in the form of raffles. For the latest campaign information and updates on how to enter the raffle residents can register now on the ‘Take Care of Business’ site.
Organizers say the initiative is making a special effort to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. “Getting vaccinated is protecting you, but that’s not all. It’s also about protecting the employees of every business in North Texas so they can fully reopen and get the life they deserve, ”said House President and CEO Dale Petroskey.
According to the DRC, one in three small businesses in North Texas has closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say more businesses will not only be able to keep their doors open, but thrive if an additional 600,000 North Texans get vaccinated this summer.
