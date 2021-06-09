Spirit Airlines plans big Miami debut as airlines battle for Florida

Spirit Airlines plans to expand to Miami International Airport later this year, increasing competition among airlines for travelers from Florida.

Low-cost airline Spirit, based in Miramar, Fla., Announced Tuesday evening that it plans to offer flights starting in October from 30 cities, including New York, Cleveland and Denver. Others include service to Cali and Medellin, Colombia, Port-au-Prince, Haiti and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Miami is a major hub for American Airlines, where the carrier has provided robust service to Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other domestic and international destinations. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline accounts for more than 5,100 scheduled flights to Miami this month, or about 55% of the total, according to aviation consulting firm Cirium.

Spirit isn’t the only competitor planning an expansion in Miami. Last year, Southwest Airlines announced plans to begin service there, with carriers seeking popular tourist destinations and taking advantage of a lull in demand for many more destinations. United Airlines launched a slew of point-to-point flights to Florida last year. Airline capacity in July in the Sunshine State is the same as in 2019, while capacity for the United States as a whole is expected to drop about 17% next month from two years ago, according to Airlines for America, an industrial group.

June capacity at Miami International Airport is up 3% from 2019, according to Cirium data.

Spirit said it has no plans to cut flights at its Fort Lauderdale, Florida hub.

“We are the largest airline at FLL, and we intend to stay that way,” Spirit said.