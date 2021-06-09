Jeff Bezos built Blue Origin for himself





It is not yet known whether Elon Musk, who also founded his spaceflight company, SpaceX, about two decades ago, plans to board a Falcon 9 rocket and beat them both. Musk was unusually quiet during this little show, but he could definitely step in. SpaceX is the only one of the three companies to go beyond test flights and regularly transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. This is the reality of modern human spaceflight. NASA is no longer the most exciting name in the game, and the chorus ad Astrato the stars puts a little more emphasis on the a d. Bezos wouldn’t be the first wealthy person to buy their way to space, the first space tourist has stolen in 2001, paying some $ 20 million for the experience, but he might be the first to get back on the ride, just because he liked it. For two decades, these space billionaires have talked about dreamlike and urgent reasons to explore space, but their first step out of Earth is to make a visit to space the ultimate status symbol. When Blue Origin was founded, Amazon was emerging from the implosion of the dot-com bubble, and Bezos, the 48th– the richest person in the world at the time, funded the new business with millions of dollars from his personal fortune. Not many people knew it existed until a few years later, when Bezos started purchase land in Texas for a launch facility. It was only in the last few years, as Blue Origin started to publicize its work, that more and more people associated Bezos with space travel. Two weeks before his historic flight, Bezos will step down as CEO of Amazon, motivated in part by his desire to spend more time in space affairs. Bezos, a fan of science fiction since childhood, has a Interstellar-esque hope for the future of humanity in space. As a promotion major of the high school, he Told his classmates, he wanted to save the Earth by sending millions of its inhabitants into space. He now envisions numerous space stations, kept in perpetual motion to produce artificial gravity, orbiting the Earth. Some outposts would replicate idyllic versions of familiar towns, national parks, and landmarks. Others are said to contain factories and their harmful pollution. Our home planet, with its boundless beauty and limited resources, would be reserved for residential and light industrial use. But Bezos has always wanted to go to space himself, during his lifetime, since he was 5 and watching Neil Armstrong walk on the surface of the moon. Bezos has since evolved into that dream. In the 1990s, as Amazon was growing up, an ex-girlfriend Told reporters that the reason he makes so much money is to go to space. As Franklin Foer wrote in a Atlantic profile of Bezos, a friend claimed that Bezos started increasing a diet which produced his infamous muscular look and down jacket in 2017 in anticipation of the day when he too would fly to the heavens. Between shipping and handling, web servers and streaming, the sexting scandal and the does-not-pay-federal-taxes, Bezos had a higher dream.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos