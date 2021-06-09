Meme shares stumble after GameStop reveals SEC investigation into frenzy

Looks like Gary Gensler could do more than just look at memes stocks.
GameStop Corp. GME,
+ 0.85%
revealed Wednesday night that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had requested cooperation in an investigation into the unprecedented volatility its stock has experienced in recent months. The company also suggested that it was not the only one to be surveyed.
On May 26, 2021, we received a request from SEC staff for the voluntary production of documents and information regarding an SEC investigation into trading activity in our securities and securities of other companies, revealed. GameStop in its 10-Q Quarterly Report. tax return.
This survey should not have a negative impact on us, the retailer said.
Despite stronger sales in the first fiscal quarterr, a smaller loss of $ 66.8 million and GameStop announcing the long-awaited appointment of a new CEO and CFO, its stock fell 13% in after-hours trading, before regaining some ground.
It was not alone. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC Shares,
-10.37%
fell to 8.3%, BlackBerry Ltd. BB,
-4.05%
5.2%, Koss Corp KOSS,
-7.09%
1.3%, and Nokia Corp. SUFFICIENT,
-1.61%
0.9% of trades extended in the wake of the news, with many investors already bracing for SEC Commissioner Gensler to take a closer look at the phenomenon of memes stocks.
The newly appointed Wall Street top cop reported Monday that memes stocks were on his radar when the agency said SEC staff were continuing to monitor the market in light of the continued volatility of some stocks to determine if there had been market disruptions. , manipulative transactions or other misconduct.
While one of the SEC’s primary roles has been to protect retail investors, some investors gathered on social media platforms Wednesday afternoon seemed less than thrilled with potentially greater scrutiny of memes stocks.
Several posts on Reddit’s boards have even questioned whether the SEC investigation could be focused on short selling meme stocks, which could mean more problems for hedge funds and market makers. . Others responded with skepticism.
Gary Gensler has posted statements about reviewing the order flow payment, TheIncredibleNurse told Reddit board Superstonk. We’ve heard them before but now seems [more] official. Maybe the SEC will do something [after all], possibly after they shut down Pornhub.
There has also been more rallying effort, focusing on the positives of GameStops and looking beyond the research of the nation’s largest financial regulator.
Some of you haven’t been here since January and it shows, oXyounceXo growled. It’s nothing. Buckle up and fu-king hodl.
GameStop declined to comment.
