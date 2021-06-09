Business
Rice cereals recalled and no longer sold
Beech-Nut Nutrition, a popular brand of baby food, is voluntarily recalling much of its rice cereals because they contained arsenic levels above federal guidelines.
In the recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration websitethis week, Beech-Nutalso announced that it will no longer sell the rice cereals and said it has “decided to exit the market for Beech-Nut brand single grain rice cereals”.
“Beech-Nut is concerned about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic,” said the company in its opinion on the FDA site.
Beech-Nut’s move comes months after a House Oversight Subcommittee Investigationhave found levels of arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals that can interfere with brain development in many popular baby foods.
“The safety of infants and children is Beech-Nut’s top priority,” Jason Jacobs, Beech-Nut vice president, food safety and quality, said in a statement. He added that the company issued the recall after learning about the levels through routine sampling by the state of Alaska.
Last August, the FDA finalized guidelines for infant rice cereal, recommending that they contain no more than 100 parts per billion arsenic. The February subcommittee report said Beech-Nut was using ingredients tested up to 913 parts per billion for arsenic.
Baby Food Safety Act, 2021
Consumer reports and the United States PIRG Education Fund ask Congress to pass the Baby Food Safety Act of 2021, which would require the FDA to adopt strict limits.
“We have known for years that toxic heavy metals are found in popular baby foods and can lead to serious health problems in children over time,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, in a press release. “This recall highlights why we need tough limits to keep dangerous heavy metals out of the foods so many parents serve their young children every day.”
Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog for the United States Education Fund, said baby food manufacturers are not required to test their end products or disclose the results to regulators or parents. Murray said the Baby Food Safety Act, which was proposed by lawmakers in March, would solve these problems.
Recall of rice cereals with beech and walnuts
According to the recall notice, the recalled batch of Beech-Nut single grain rice has an expiration date of May 1, 2022 and bears the code UPC52200034705. The specific product codes are 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX.
The expiration date and product numbers can be found on the bottom of the cereal container. These specific product codes have been distributed nationally in retail and online.
“No illnesses related to these product codes have been reported to date, and no other production dates or Beech-Nut products are affected by this recall,” the company said.
Recalled products should be discarded. Consumers can fill out a form on Beechnut.com/ rice cereals to have the recalled products replaced or call 1-866-272-9417 for more information on obtaining a refund or exchange.
Contribution: Associated Press
