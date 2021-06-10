Business
White Pine students learn about finances through stock market simulation
Courtesy of Emi Walker
IDAHO FALLS – Gifted and Talented Students of Education (GATE) at White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls received a real-time introduction to the workings of the stock market.
Use of a stock market simulator SIFMA“> Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, students from grades 4 to 12 participated in the simulation. The students received $ 100,000 in fictitious money and used real, real-time information from the financial markets to make transactions.
The stock market game teaches students a wide range of skills that they can use to secure their financial future, but learning begins before the game starts.
Before I start the game itself, I do lessons on portfolios, seasonal franchise opportunities, companies, stocks, all of that, White Pine GATE teacher Emi Walker told EastIdahoNews.com. And (the students) have a good idea and then when we start the game, they have to do their own research. They look at charts and look for bullish or bearish stocks.
The game gives students a chance to test what they’ve learned against student teams from across the state. Once the game is started, the students use what they have learned to make investments.
Because the stock market simulation used real-time data from real financial markets, students can find themselves in frustrating situations.
Everything that happens with stocks happens in real time with the New York Stock Exchange, Walker said. So when they want to buy stocks in our time zone, sometimes they complain and say Oh, Mrs. Walker. (Transactions) are suspended. And I said yes, because the New York Stock Exchange is closed. We have to wait until tomorrow.
Everything is in real time and the real price of the shares now, she added. The wrong part is the money.
Success is determined by how much money students make on their trades, or in some cases, how little money they lose.
I have bands that, it was bad timing in the stock market and they were losing a lot of money, Walker said. But this year they got some profit and it was good. But there are years where I taught before that (student transactions) can get pretty red, and less red ones end up being more successful.
Walker had ten teams this year, two of which ended up taking first place in the college division of the state competition. In a press release, sixth-grader Perry Anderson, a member of one of the winning teams, described a pivotal moment in this year’s simulation.
I researched GameStop and we invested the very last day of the stock market game, Anderson said. Stocks soared and we made a gain of $ 1,000 in one day.
Walker said she hopes playing the scholarship simulator will teach children skills that will help them earn money. She also hopes that they will acquire the skills necessary to invest in a thoughtful and responsible manner.
The SIFMA Foundation teaches, and I reinforce it in the classroom, how to try to invest in green businesses or businesses that care about sustainability, businesses that care about the environment, she said. So kids don’t just go for the money that’s why a lot of people go. But they go to companies that respect the environment or give back to the community. Leaving just because you want to make money is something that we are trying to change in their minds and hopefully they will invest in something that has to do with our future.
You can find more information about the SIFMA Foundation and the resources it offers by visiting their website.
