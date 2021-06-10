Lordstown Motors’ money problems don’t mean it will fail, analysts say

While Lordstown Motors says it needs a lot more money to stay viable, Industry analysts are not writing the electric vehicle company with at least one claiming the northeast Ohio company could post a profit in the years to come.

Lordstown Motors revealed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it needed to raise a lot more money to continue operating; the announcement caused stock prices to fall. The company has said its nearly $ 590 million in free cash is not enough to last until next year and meet its goals by building its full-size Endurance pickup truck.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it had “sufficient capital to continue operations, meet supplier obligations and begin limited production.”

The company has indicated in its recent documents and previously it may need to raise additional capital to support its ongoing production plan, a spokesperson said.

The update provided in a previous earnings call and in Tuesday’s SEC filing indicates that the increase in research and development spending due to supply chain issues related to COVID and the decision to produce at some parts internally means the company has confirmed it needs additional funding to move into commercial production, spokesman Ryan Hallett said.

“We have no debt, we have significant tangible assets and multiple viable means of raising capital, including asset-backed financing, equity, equity-linked or debt financing, loans, including including our current request for a [federalAdvanced Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing loan], as well as potential longer-term strategic investments, ”he said. “We are already in active talks with several parties to do this. “

Stock prices fluctuated significantly on Wednesday, going from a low of $ 8.88 to a high of $ 12.87 in trading during the day. (Shares fell more than 16% on Tuesday.) Shares closed a dime at $ 11.23. high of $ 31.80 over the past 52 weeks. At $ 11.23 a share, Lordstown Motors has a market value of nearly $ 2 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding.

The company said it lost $ 125.2 million for the quarter ending March 31. It also said it had built 48 of the 57 Endurance prototypes as of May 24 and will start building pre-production vehicles in July.

The race to bring the first all-electric pickup to the U.S. market is on the line

Industry analysts said there was not much new in this week’s announcement in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing indicating that the company was in need of a capital injection. One analyst said Lordstown Motors is still expected to be the first US company to market a fully electric pickup truck.

Analysts noted that Lordstown Motors executives said essentially the same thing earlier this year about the need for more capital as they proceeded to build early versions of the Endurance and continue to re-equip the old complex. giant of General Motors in Trumbull County for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. The truck has an electric motor in each of its four wheels.

“In our opinion, this is not surprising after [Lordstown Motor’s first quarter] earnings release and conference call, when the company immediately revealed it needed additional capital to execute its business plan and discussions for additional funding … had already started, ”the analyst wrote. Bank of America sector John Murphy in a note to clients this week.

“Nonetheless, with significant asset value (ie. Lining up additional funds,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy has a neutral rating on the stock, saying the Endurance pickup and the company’s business plan to target sales to fleet operators face significant challenges.

Several avenues available for infusion of money

Joseph Spak, an industry analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said he valued Lordstown Motors shares at a short-term price of $ 5 a share, but expected the company get the funding it needs. The company owns a significant asset in the Lordstown plant and could, if necessary, lease space to other vehicle manufacturers and develop and sell battery and vehicle technologies to other companies, has t -he declares.

The company needs a total of $ 2.25 billion in additional capital from this year through 2025 to remain solvent, Spak said in a note to clients. The money will likely come from issuing additional shares, but could also include government loans and other sources, he said in the note.

The analyst also said the company could be profitable in the years to come if its automotive technology is proven successful and sales hit their targets. The company could break even in 2026 and post a profit in 2027, based on the modeling, Spak wrote. Lordstown Motors has announced plans to use the Endurance platform for a pickup truck and large SUV in the coming years.

But the company’s significant challenges include its unproven electric motor-in-wheel hub technology and its business plan to target fleet sales, Spak wrote.

The aspirations of the “Valley of tension” depend on the success of the startup

The start-up has been touted as an innovative savior, transforming this part of northeastern Ohio from the Mahoning Valley into the “Valley of Tension.”

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, whose district includes the Lordstown plant, addressed the company’s disclosures in a statement Wednesday.

There is no doubt that the news coming out of Lordstown Motors is concerning, and while I will continue to use my position to help them wherever possible, it is important to remember that they are part of a larger movement. wide that transforms our region into what was coined as Voltage Valley, ”said Ryan. “Among the incredible work done at BRITE Energy Innovators; the Ultium Cells LLC electric battery plant in Lordstown, which will be operational early next year and is expected to create 1,100 new high-tech jobs; and the many EV supply chain companies that the Youngstown / Warren Regional Chamber currently supports, our community is still leading the jobs of the future.

Lordstown Motors remains “fully committed” to building Endurance, said spokesperson Hallett.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome many of our customers, partners, investors and others to Lordstown Week in two weeks to see for themselves the progress we have made,” said Hallett. Lordstown week is slated for June 21-25 for company investors, analysts, customers and partners and will include Endurance factory tours, presentations and road tests.

The huge former General Motors plant was a nationwide campaign stop last year that included a visit from former Vice President Mike Pence, who took a tour inside the plant in June 2020 in the only running Endurance truck at the time. The factory over the years has been a stop for other politicians, including former President Barack Obama who spoke inside the factory when he ran for re-election.

Newcomer takes on heavyweights in the auto industry

Lordstown Motors also faces intense competition from other electric vehicle manufacturers and legacy companies, including Ford and General Motors, which is a shareholder of Lordstown Motors. Steven Burns founded Workhorse and left the company as Managing Director in 2019 to lead Lordstown Motors.)

Ford has announced that it will build from 2022 an all-electric version of the best-selling vehicle in the United States, the F-150 pickup truck, called the Lightning. Production numbers recently showed that so far this year Ford has made more fully electric Mustang Mach-E vehicles than gasoline Mustangs.

General Motors is bringing back the Hummer truck brand as an electric vehicle and will also have other battery-powered vehicles in its lineup, including a Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup.

And California-based Tesla, which has largely kicked off the current wave of electric vehicles in the country, is also developing its battery-powered Cybertruck pickup.

Jim Mackinnon covers business. He can be reached at 330-996-3544 or [email protected] Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or at www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.