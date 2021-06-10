Business
Stock futures rise as investors wait for key inflation report
Commuters exit a Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Futures contracts linked to major U.S. stock indexes rose during Wednesday night’s overnight session as investors scrutinized a key inflation report expected on Thursday.
Dow futures rose 42 points, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 contracts were mostly stable.
US markets continued to trade in a narrow range on Wednesday, with all three major indices ending the day within 0.5% of Tuesday’s closing levels. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all fell during regular trading, ending the session further away from their respective all-time highs.
The S&P 500 remains closest to its benchmark and is just 0.44% off a new all-time high. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq are about 2% off the record.
The after-hours session saw the stock of video game retailer GameStop drop 10% in extended trading despite the company’s announcement that it had chosen former Amazon executive Matt Furlong to be its next CEO. Investors may be dismayed by a request for information from the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as a filing with the regulator to sell up to 5 million additional shares.
Other topics in the recent meme trade, including clean energy fuels and clover health, were also rolling in the extended session.
Investors await the next inflation reading to assess whether the higher price pressures are only temporary as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.
The Labor Department is expected to release its Consumer Price Index data at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the May CPI report to show prices up 4.7% year-on-year after the 4.2% increase in April.
For weeks, investors wondered whether a surge in inflation might prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its asset purchases or start signaling an increase in interest rates. Still, some say these fears are premature and that the central bank will give markets enough time before taking action.
“We believe the Fed’s easy money policies will last for some time,” wrote Scott Wren, senior global markets strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
“We don’t expect the Fed to hike interest rates this year or next, but we think it’s likely our central bankers are starting to suggest they are considering cutting back on their purchases of ‘obligations, perhaps as early as this fall, ”he added. “This means that we continue to lean towards cyclical sectors sensitive to the ebb and flow of the economy.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]