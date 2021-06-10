Business
JBS confirms payment of $ 11 million Bitcoin ransom after cyberattack – CBS Denver
GREELEY, Colorado (CBS4) – Meat giant JBS confirmed on Wednesday that the company paid cybercriminals $ 11 million in Bitcoin after a ransomware attack over Memorial Day weekend halted operations in more than one dozen factories. In a statement, CEO Andre Nogueira called the ransom payment a “difficult decision.”
“We felt that this decision should be taken to avoid any potential risk to our customers,” Nogueira explained.
JBS said the company consulted cybersecurity experts and paid the ransom in an effort to protect data and “mitigate any unforeseen issues.” At the time of payment, JBS said the “vast majority” of the company’s facilities were operational.
JBS said its encrypted backup servers were not compromised, allowing the company to resume operations within days. Officials said the loss from the cyberattack amounted to less than a day of food production.
“Criminals were never able to access our basic systems, which greatly reduced the potential impact,” Nogueira said. “We are fortunate that all of our facilities around the world are operating at normal capacity. “
JBS USA, the company’s North American subsidiary, is headquartered in Greeley where it employs over 3,000 people. Globally, the company employs more than 850 IT professionals with an annual cyber budget of $ 200 million.
JBS employees first learned of the hack on May 30 and immediately shut down company systems to isolate the intrusion.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the attack to REvil, a Ransomware-as-a-Service operation linked to Russia. REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, provides malware kits to criminal affiliates to launch cyber attacks in return for reduced profits, typically around 20-30%.
“Like many other groups, REvil operates an affiliate model. While the people who created the ransomware are said to be based in Russia, the people who use it to carry out the attacks – the affiliates – could be based anywhere, “said Brett Callow, threat analyst for the cybersecurity company. Emsisoft.
IBM Security X-Force Reports REvil profited from at least $ 81 million from extortion threats in 2020. Cyber security experts say the criminal group appears to factor in an organization’s annual revenues, with ransom demands ranging from 1,500 to 42 millions of dollars.
RELATED: Why Small Businesses Should Start Planning Cyber Attacks Now
It is still unclear how the criminal group gained access to the servers supporting JBS’s North American and Australian computer systems. The company’s operations in Mexico and the UK were not affected by the breach. The Greeley beef plant was among the facilities that had to shut down due to the hacking.
JBS said the third-party forensic investigation is still ongoing. So far, the company has no knowledge that company, customer or employee data is compromised. However, cybersecurity experts told CBS4 that the forensic investigation to determine what data was viewed in this type of attack can take weeks.
RELATED: ‘Follow the Money’: The Rapid Rise of Ransomware and How to Defend Against It
JBS hack also comes amid series of cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States Water services, public transport systems, and the oil and gas industry are all recent targets.
the FBI advises against paying malicious ransomware because that does not guarantee that a company will recover its data. Officials say ransom payments embolden cybercriminals and encourage illegal activity. Companies often have to weigh the pros and cons of the situation when faced with threats of extortion.
“Ransomware attacks happen for one reason and only one: They are profitable. And earnings like this mean they’re very, very profitable, ”Callow explained. “The point is, it will be extremely difficult to solve the ransomware problem as long as companies continue to give ransomware gangs this level of financial motivation. In other words, the companies that pay ransoms are effectively funding the next round of attacks. “
The ransom payment announcement comes on the same day the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that JBS USA had agreed to pay $ 5.5 million to settle a racial and religious discrimination claim at the Greeley beef plant. The EEOC lawsuit, filed in 2010, accused JBS of discriminating against employees because they were Muslims, immigrants from Somalia, and blacks. JBS said the company does not admit responsibility for the regulation and prohibits discrimination at its facilities.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]