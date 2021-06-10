Oregon Reports 16 More COVID-19 Deaths, 269 New Cases, Weekly Data Promising

Cases last week, hospitalizations were at their lowest since last September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are 16 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,716, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.

The OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 203,933.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

Oregon health authorities COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows the sixth consecutive week of declining cases and the lowest weekly number of cases since last September. The OHA reported 1,725 ​​new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday May 31 through Sunday June 6. This represents a decrease of 26% compared to the previous week.

New hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also fell, from 190 to 112. It is also the lowest since last September.

There have been 20 reported COVID-19 deaths.

There were 72,443 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 30 to June 5. The percentage of positive tests was 3.8%.

People aged 70 and over accounted for 398 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Wednesdays Weekly report on the COVID-19 outbreak shows 19 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in elderly communities and places of collective living, with at least three confirmed cases and one or more deaths linked to COVID-19.

New variant labels added to OHA Tableau dashboards

On May 31, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new easy-to-pronounce, non-stigma-free labeling convention for variants of concern and variants of interest, using the Greek alphabet as a simpler way to discuss variants. by non-scientific authors. public.

Starting Wednesday, the OHA COVID-19 Daily Yestan update dashboard and Variants The dashboard will include the WHO labels, added to the current labels.

The OHA uses the Center for Disease Controls (CDC) guidelines for notification, and there are some differences between how the WHO and CDC group variations of the two classifications.

The WHO groups the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants together and has awarded them the Epsilon label. The OHA will continue to monitor how the CDC reports these variants separately, and they will both have the Epsilon tag added to each.

The CDC has also identified some variants of interest to the United States that the WHO does not have. Therefore, no Greek alphabet labels will be assigned to them.

Explanations of these WHO label additions will be included in the footnotes of each dashboard. Additional information about the worrisome variants and the interesting variants can be found here.

OHA Updates Vaccine Delivery Trends and Metrics Dashboard

The OHA updated vaccine data on Wednesday administrative trends and metric dashboards with a new extract from ALERT IIS. The data is periodically updated, allowing for quality assurance and review. Data was last updated on April 9.

After Wednesday’s update, race and ethnicity data for about 1,200 people were updated, primarily affecting the vaccination rates of Native Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders and Native Americans / Alaska Natives . The county’s status towards the 65% vaccination target was not affected by the data update, but vaccination rates for five counties have decreased minimally – by 1% or less. These counties are Baker, Benton, Clatsop, Sherman and Wheeler.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported on Wednesday that 21,934 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 12,736 doses were administered on Tuesday and Wednesday, 198 were administered the previous days but were entered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day moving average is now 15,264 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,319,302 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,651,646 first and second doses of Moderna, and 152,192 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,951,646 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,292,591 who received at least one dose. The number of adults in Oregon who need to be vaccinated to reach the 70% threshold is 93,444.

A daily countdown timer is available on the OHA website.

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,861,055 doses of Pfizer, 2,171,060 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated immunization data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitals statewide have received questions from the public about the need to continue to manage and limit patient visit policies. Unlike other public facilities, hospitals are subject to special visitation requirements. COVID-19 policies for hospitals and medical centers are based on the federal rule and State Law. Visiting tips can be found here.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 164, eight fewer than yesterday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 1,383, a 20.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 228.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information on hospital capacity can be found here.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Charles Bend reported 23 COVID-19 patients, including four in intensive care, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (6), Joséphine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (3) Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (7).

Data on Wednesday’s COVID-19 deaths will be released later.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit the OHA webpage (English or Spanish), which shows a breakdown of the distribution and other information.