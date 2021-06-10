Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Connect with us

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,002.27, down 63.65 points.)

BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Down 80 cents, or 4.19%, to $ 18.30 on 11.7 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY). Health care. Down five cents, or 14.71 percent, to 29 cents on 10.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 82 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $ 44.83 on 7.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 0.98%, to $ 30.32 on 7.2 million shares.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $ 41.25 on 6.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.76%, to $ 12.01 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Up to 26 cents at $ 64.47. TC Energy Corp. says it is moving away from the Keystone XL pipeline project and ending a decade-long battle between the energy industry and environmentalists as oil sands producers sought to export Canadian crude . Construction of the pipeline was put on hold earlier this year after newly-elected US President Joe Biden kept his campaign pledge to revoke his presidential permit in January. Last month, TC Energy took a $ 2.2 billion write-down on the canceled project, which pushed the company to a loss in its last quarterly profits. The Government of Alberta agreed in March 2020 to take a $ 1.5 billion stake in Keystone and provide a $ 6 billion loan guarantee to secure immediate start-up. The government said on Wednesday that its final costs are expected to be $ 1.3 billion. Some 200 kilometers of pipeline have already been laid, including across the Canada-US border. The Keystone XL project was first approved by the National Energy Board in 2007.

Transcontinental inc. (TSX: TCL.A). Up $ 1.78 or 7.9% to $ 24.19. Transcontinental inc. says its net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $ 35.6 million in the second quarter as its printing sector marked the first organic growth since the start of the pandemic. The Montreal packaging and printing company says it earned $ 35.6 million, up nearly 39% from $ 25.7 million a year earlier. It included $ 7.5 million from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, down from $ 8.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. That translated into earnings of 41 cents per share, compared to 30 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding one-time items. , adjusted earnings rose nearly 10 percent to $ 47.8 million or 55 cents per share, from $ 43.6 million or 50 cents per share the year before. Revenue for the quarter ended April 25 was $ 623.3 million, compared to $ 625.1 million. Transcontinental is expected to post 45 cents per share in adjusted earnings on revenues of $ 626.2 million, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. In addition to positive organic growth, the printing business recorded a 36% increase in adjusted operating profit. CEO François Olivier said the company is encouraged by the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and expects print volumes to increase in the coming quarters. Its media business has generated significantly higher revenue and profitability, while its packaging business has seen strong customer demand.

Books and indigo music. (TSX: IDG). Up to a cent to $ 4. Ontario’s plan to reopen is castigated by some of the nation’s top retail and film executives, who say the plan will drain businesses even further after suffering one of the world’s longest lockdowns . Heather Reisman, CEO of Indigo Books and Music, said the company has been closed, except for a few days, since November. The first phase of Ontario’s plan to reopen begins Friday, which will allow all non-essential retail stores to reopen at 15% capacity, but will keep retail stores in malls closed unless they do not have an entrance facing the street. While many Indigo stores will be allowed to open, some are located in shopping malls and will remain closed. The price retailers paid for staying closed during the pandemic has been devastating, she said. Meanwhile, theaters will not be able to open until Stage 3 of Ontario’s plan to reopen, a situation Cineplex President Ellis Jacob has called “crazy.” The plan to reopen also leaves 5,000 workers behind, he said. The Retail Council of Canada calls on Ontario to allow all retail businesses to open at the same time, including those in malls.

Dollarama inc. (TSX: DOL). Down 93 cents or 1.7 percent to $ 53.34. Dollarama Inc.’s sales soared to double digits in its most recent quarter despite some of its stores facing new, tougher retail restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, said the Montreal retailer on Wednesday. The discount chain’s same-store sales grew at a breakneck pace in the first nine weeks of the quarter before tougher pandemic measures held back buyers and held back sales. Still, overall sales rose 13%, with the company reporting a profit of $ 113.6 million in its most recent quarter, up from $ 86.1 million a year ago. The Ontario government’s home support order issued in April banned the in-person sale of non-essential goods, restricting purchases in physical stores to groceries, cleaning supplies and other products essential. The province said the ban would be lifted on Friday. The store, which sells a wide assortment of food, general merchandise and seasonal items, has 1,333 stores across Canada, about 40 percent of which are in Ontario. Sales reached $ 954.2 million, up from $ 844.8 million in the same quarter last year, the channel said. Its earnings for the quarter totaled 37 cents per diluted share, up from 28 cents per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press



