How Reddit Helped San Diego Aethlon Medical Biotech Stocks Soar By Nearly 400%





Shares of Aethlon Medicals surged on Wednesday, fueled by enthusiasm around a device the company is developing to treat patients with COVID-19 by clearing the novel coronavirus from their blood. Aethlon shares closed at $ 10.79 on Wednesday, up 388% from Tuesday’s close of $ 2.21 on the Nasdaq exchange. The volume of transactions has also exploded, with nearly 250 million transactions in progress, against an average volume of around 462,000. Why all the fuss? The likely answer: some preliminary data that has piqued the interest of one of the largest online communities in the world. The company’s device, called a Hemopurifier, looks a bit like a dialysis cartridge filled with a bundle of narrow tubes for blood to pass through. These tubes are porous, but the pores are so small that blood cells remain in the tubes and are injected back into the patient. Viruses and smaller particles, however, slip through the holes and get stuck in the device, removing them from circulation. Last week Aethlon ad initial results from two critically ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with the hemopurifier as emergency therapy. One patient, a 59-year-old female, slowly recovered after eight cycles of treatment. But the other, a 67-year-old man, died of organ failure, although a single round of treatment more than halved the amount of virus circulating in his blood. It is possible that the reduction in viral load earlier in his course of COVID-19 may have provided clinical benefit in this patient, the researchers commented in a report summarizing the results. This report has yet to be reviewed by the scientific community, although Aethlon is in the process of submitting its findings to a journal. The company is also conducting a study of 40 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit to see how safely and effectively the device filters the coronavirus. Last week’s announcement didn’t affect the company’s shares much. But Tuesday, an analyst report from Zacks Investment Research seems to have garnered more attention. That report valued Aethlons stock at $ 8 a share, well above its stock price at the time. One of the reasons for the high valuation: in December, Aethlon has begun test its device in a patient with head and neck cancer. The goal is to remove exosomes from tiny spherical packets of proteins, fats, and nucleic acids that act much like the body’s postal system, moving information from one region to another. But in cancer patients, certain exosomes can suppress the immune system and facilitate the spread of tumors. Given the unfortunate prevalence of cancer and the lack of truly effective therapies, we believe there is reason to believe that an indication for cancer for the hemopurifier is a possible realistic outcome, the analysts wrote in their report. . News of Aethlons latest announcement was posted on Tuesday Reddit, a popular social network organized into thematic pages or sub-titles. The news was also broadcast on StockTwits, a social media platform for investors. The surge in stock prices even seems to have surprised the Internet. A post on an Aethlon-focused subreddit Wednesday was aptly titled Stock Gone Wild! Amid the excitement, one user wondered if the rise in trading was just hype. It all depends, replied another user. It’s a small business, but if their technology helps filter out the virus, the potential is huge.







