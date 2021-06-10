SEC chief calls for review of stock trading rules





What would you like to know Gensler ordered agency staff to review the agency’s current rules governing trading in the stock markets.

Gensler wants recommendations on best execution, NMS settlement, order flow payment, and the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO).

He worries about half of the transactions that take place on national exchanges in dark pools and through wholesalers. President of the Securities Exchange Gary Gensler ordered agency staff to review the agency’s current rules governing trading in the stock markets. In remarks prepared for the Global Exchange and Fintech conference, Gensler said he asked staff for recommendations on best execution, National Market System (NMS) regulation, on-exchange and over-the-counter order flow payment. , minimum price increments, and National Best Deal and Offer (NBBO). We often rely on rules written in an earlier period, Gensler said. The rules adopted for the most part 16 years ago do not fully reflect today’s technology. Ways should be looked for to refresh the SEC rules to ensure that our stock markets reflect our mission: to maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, while ensuring investor protection and facilitating capital formation. Gensler noted that only just over half of the trading volume took place on major public markets like the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange in January and that most of the remaining trades (38%) were executed by over-the-counter wholesalers, mainly only seven of them. Additionally, one firm, Citadel Securities, said it executed nearly half of those over-the-counter transactions, according to a footnote in Gensler’s remarks. Such market concentration can increase the potential system-wide risk in the event of a failure of a single incumbent with significant market size or share, Gensler said. Nine percent of January’s trades were executed on alternative trading systems known as dark pools.

