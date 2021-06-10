No major stock market index is on track to meet the Paris 2C climate target, here’s which market is the hottest

Businesses may look for a marketing boost when issuing climate pledges, or maybe some see the writing on the wall for intensifying storms and rising seas.

But collectively, their actions still leave the major stock indexes in which companies are included significantly behind when it comes to slowing global warming, according to a new report.

No major stock market index is currently on the verge of hitting the widely used target of keeping global warming below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels, let alone the more aggressive target of 1.5. is increasingly driven by environmental interests.

In fact, four of the seven global stock indexes in the survey, including the UK FTSE 100 UKX,

-0.20%

and American S&P 500 SPX,

-0.18% ,

are on the above 3Cor temperature channels, according to Science-Based Targets initiative, a private sector effort that helps companies set science-based emission reduction targets.

Lily: Dow posts third day of losses, S&P 500 retreats from record as stocks lose ground ahead of inflation update

A little more than 70% of the emissions of the German DAX 30 DAX,

-0.38%

companies are covered by science targets, resulting in the survey’s best temperature index of 2.2 ° C.

But less than 1% of Canada’s S & P / TSX 60 SPTSE,

-0.41%

businesses are covered by SBTs, resulting in a temperature rating of 3.1 ° C, on par with the FTSE 100.

Lily: Scuttled Keystone XL pipeline project, major victory for environmentalists

Performance was judged against the current corporate climate ambitions of companies listed on the major stock exchanges of the Group of the Seven Largest Industrialized Democracies: in addition to the FTSE 100, S&P 500, SPTSX 60 and DAX 30, the Italian FTSE MIB I945,

-0.26% ,

Françoise PX1,

+ 0.19%

and the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK,

+ 0.42%

were included in the report.

The report was prepared by the nonprofit CDP Climate Change Disclosure Tracker and theUnited Nations Global Compact, a group of countries aligning with climate change, corruption, labor and other practices, on behalf of SBTi.

G-7 companies have the potential to drive a domino effect of positive change across the global economy, said Lila Karbassi, UN Global Compact program manager and SBTi board chair .

This report highlights the urgent need for markets and investors to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. As the G-7 meets this week, governments must go further to encourage the setting of ambitious science-based goals, she said.

Passive investing currently accounts for around 40% of US funds and 20% of European funds, but passive investors are warned that only 19% of companies listed in these seven major indices have climate goals aligned with the objective of the Paris Agreement keep the increase in global average temperature well below 2 ° C (3.6 ° F) above pre-industrial levels.

G-7 climate and environment ministers recently urged businesses and investors to align their portfolios with Paris Agreement targets and set science-based net zero targets here 2050 at the latest. The United States has set itself such a target and wants a 50% reduction by 2030.