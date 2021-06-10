Connect with us

GameStop Names Amazon Executives As New CEO, CFO, Surprises Market With Plans To Sell More Stock

GameStop Corp. on Wednesday night named two executives of Amazon.com Inc. as its new executives, shortly after private equity investor Ryan Cohen was elected chairman of the company’s board of directors.

The video game retailer who has become one of the most recognizable names among memes stocks also surprised Wall Street with first-quarter revenue, a lower-than-expected quarterly loss, and plans to sell more. shares to take advantage of its 1600% share gain. year alone.

said he appointed Matt Furlong as chief executive officer and Mike Recupero as chief financial officer.

where they oversaw growth initiatives, the company said. Furlong, a nine-year Amazon.com veteran, will start on June 21 and Recupero, who spent 17 years at Amazon.com, will start on July 12, GameStop said.

These appointments reflect the focus by boards of directors on building a tech company and investing in growth, GameStop said in a statement.

co-founder Cohen was elected as the new chairman of the board of GameStops. Cohen and two of his allies joined the GameStops board earlier this year, hoping they would lead an overhaul.

Separately, GameStop said it lost $ 66.8 million, or $ 1.01 per share, in the first quarter of the fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $ 165.7 million, or $ 2.57 per share. , in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, GameStop lost $ 29.4 million, or 45 cents per share.

Sales rose 25% to $ 1.28 billion. GameStop said current quarter sales continued to reflect momentum, with May sales increasing about 27% from May 2020. The company has halted its official forecast.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected GameStop to report an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $ 1.16 billion.

The stock traded down nearly 10% in the extended session on Wednesday after ending the regular trading session up 0.9%. GameStop also said it plans to file plans with securities regulators to sell up to 5 million shares from time to time as part of market offers.

The proceeds would be intended for general corporate purposes as well as investments in growth initiatives and maintaining a strong balance sheet, GameStop said. The timing and amounts will depend on factors such as market conditions, trading price and others, he said.

The retailer said it had $ 770.8 million in cash and restricted cash as of May 1. There was no borrowing under its revolving asset-based credit facility and no long-term debt, he said.

GameStop raised nearly $ 552 million in net proceeds from the sale of 3.5 million shares in April. The company said it has used and intends to continue using the net proceeds to accelerate the transformation of GameStops as well as general corporate purposes and further strengthen its balance sheet.

GameStop also revealed that it received a request for documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26 regarding trading activity.

We are in the process of reviewing the request and producing the requested documents and intend to fully cooperate with SEC staff in this matter, the company said. This investigation should not hurt us.

The SEC said Monday it was monitoring frantic trading in light of continued volatility in even stocks.

