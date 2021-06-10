Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to work remotely for at least half of next year





Facebook’s CEO told employees on Wednesday in a memo that he plans to work remotely for at least half of next year, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business. The note was Previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. “I discovered that working remotely gave me more space to think long term and helped me spend more time with my family, which made me happier and more productive at work. Zuckerberg wrote, according to the Journal. Facebook FB Wednesday,said it would allow employees at all levels of the company to apply for remote work if their role allows them to do so. Employees who wish to return to the office can do so flexibly, but will be encouraged to spend at least half of their time in the office, and employees can spend up to 20 working days per year in a remote location. Facebook will also gradually expand the ability to work remotely across borders, starting next week with employees who wish to relocate from the United States to Canada and from anywhere in Europe or the Middle East to the Kingdom. -United. Zuckerberg has previously said he expects at least half of Facebook’s workforce to be completely removed over the next 10 years. With more than half of U.S. adults fully vaccinated and a wider reopening of the economy on the horizon, many Silicon Valley companies that were among the first to switch to remote work are now determining how and how much to reopen their businesses. offices. Twitter TWTR has given its employees the option to stay away forever if their role allows it, while Google is asking workers to choose between staying away all the time, coming back to the office, or changing offices starting in September this year. Apple AAPL Uber UBER andhave adopted stricter policies, requiring employees to be back in their offices before the pandemic at least three days a week, also starting in September.

