Refinancing of VA collection: how it works

What is a VA cash-out refinance?

A VA withdrawal refinance replaces your current mortgage with a new VA loan, ideally with better terms, while still allowing you to withdraw money against your home for a variety of reasons, such as improving the property or paying off. the debt. If your existing home loan is not guaranteed by the VA but you are eligible for a VA loan, you can perform this withdrawal refinance to take advantage of the VA refinance rates.

Let’s say you took out a home loan for $ 200,000 and paid off $ 80,000 of that balance. With a VA withdrawal refinance, you can get a loan of $ 200,000 and use that $ 80,000 (less closing costs and fees) however you want. If you’ve racked up $ 10,000 in credit card debt with a 15% APR, for example, a VA withdrawal refinance could help you pay off that amount quickly at a much lower interest rate. You can then use the remaining funds to renovate your kitchen or invest in other renovations.

How a VA cash-out refinance works

If you have been honorably discharged from the military or are currently on active duty, your service in your country has a great advantage: the ability to buy a home with a VA loan without a down payment or to refinance an existing loan.

To apply for a VA withdrawal refinance, the first step is to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), which verifies that you meet the terms of service to take advantage of a VA loan.

The approval process for a VA withdrawal refinance is similar to that for any conventional refinance option. VA loans are not provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, but rather through various mortgage lenders. Be prepared to also provide a detailed portrait of your personal finances, including:

W-2 returns and tax returns for the past two years

Last month’s pay stubs

Any other document requested by your lender

In addition to appraising you as a borrower, the lender must appraise the property, so you will also need to get an appraisal. An appraisal shows how much money you can withdraw in cash when you refinance. For example, if your current loan was initially $ 200,000, but the value of your home has since increased to $ 230,000, you may be eligible for more money.

Note that VA cash-out refinances are only for the home you live in, so if you want to refinance a loan for an investment property or a second home, you will need to explore other options.

VA collection refinancing costs

A VA cash-out refinance can help save you money, but it’s not free; you will have to pay the closing costs. Compare at least three VA lenders and their respective origination and other fees to get an idea of ​​what you will need to bring.

In addition to closing costs, you’ll pay VA financing fees, which vary depending on your borrowing status:

If you’ve never bought a home with the VA Advantage, the finance charge for a VA withdrawal refinance is 2.3 percent of the loan principal.

If you’ve used the VA Advantage before – for example, if you have a VA loan and refinance it – the finance charge is 3.6%.

You can either pay these financing fees up front or transfer them to your loan. If you choose to incorporate it into the loan, remember that you will also be paying interest on this amount.

Should You Perform a VA Withdrawal Refinance?

To determine if a VA cash-out refinance loan is a good option for you, start by evaluating your existing loan. Ask yourself:

What is the interest rate on this loan? Take a look at what you are paying for your existing loan. Then compare that to current VA refinance rates to see how much you could save.

Take a look at what you are paying for your existing loan. Then compare that to current VA refinance rates to see how much you could save. Are you paying mortgage insurance on the loan? If your current mortgage is a conventional or FHA loan, you may need to pay for mortgage default insurance. If you refinance a VA loan, you won’t have to pay for this insurance.

If your current mortgage is a conventional or FHA loan, you may need to pay for mortgage default insurance. If you refinance a VA loan, you won’t have to pay for this insurance. What do you plan to do with the cash? Having access to cash at a low interest rate is one of the main benefits of a VA withdrawal refinance, so consider your goals for these funds. These can include consolidating debt, financing home renovations, or paying tuition fees.

Having access to cash at a low interest rate is one of the main benefits of a VA withdrawal refinance, so consider your goals for these funds. These can include consolidating debt, financing home renovations, or paying tuition fees. How long do you plan to stay at home? Refinancing is not free, so you need to make sure that you have enough time for those lower monthly payments to add up to a gain. Use Bankrate’s refinance calculator to figure out how many months you’ll need to recoup closing costs.

Alternatives to a VA cash-out refinance

Cash-out refinancing is not the only option available to military service members. There is also the VA IRRRL, or Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan, often referred to as VA simplified refinancing. This option applies to homeowners who currently have a VA backed loan, not those with conventional or FHA backed mortgages. The advantage here is the possibility of locking in a lower interest rate; you will not be able to withdraw money from your capital. Finance fees are much lower – just 0.5% – and there isn’t as much paperwork as you won’t need to go through a credit check or get a home appraisal.

If you’re less concerned about dropping your interest rate and more focused on getting cash, consider a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Interest rates on these types of financing may be higher, but you’ll avoid VA financing fees, and these choices might be better suited to your overall situation.

