Bank of Hawaii Corporation Announces Price of $ 180 Million Custodian Stock Offer

HONOLULU – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today announced the price of a public offering of 7,200,000 Custodian Shares, each representing 1/40e interest in a unit of its 4.375% fixed rate perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series A for gross proceeds of $ 180 million. Each preferred share has a liquidation preference of $ 1,000 per share, equivalent to $ 25 per custodian share. The closing of the offer is scheduled for June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint managers of the offering.

The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of Custodian shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $ 176 million. Bank of Hawaii Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting asset growth and the repurchase of its common stock as part of its share buyback program, which it expects to resume as soon as possible after this offering, subject to market and economic conditions and applicable SEC rules. Bank of Hawaii Corporation will apply to list the Custodian’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BOHPrA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration. or the qualification under securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, and no such authority has passed judgment on the accuracy or sufficiency of the prospectus supplement or the pre-registration statement or of the prospectus relating to the offer.

The offer is being made only by means of a supplement to the prospectus and the accompanying base prospectus. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (the Company) has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and preliminary prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and Base Prospectus in this registration statement and other documents that Bank of Hawaii Corporation has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation and this offer. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Final Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, can be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. (Attention Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03- 43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, phone: (800) 294-1322 or email [email protected]); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Phone: (212) 902-1171 or by email at [email protected]); Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Phone: (800) 966-1559 or by email at [email protected]); and UBS Securities LLC (Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Telephone: (888) 827-7275).

Forward-looking statements

This press release and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results significantly different from expectations. Examples of some of these forward-looking statements are forecasts of the Company’s financial results and conditions, expectations regarding the Company’s operations and business prospects, and the Company’s assumptions used in such forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s forecasts and expectations due to various factors. More information on these factors is contained in the Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which have been filed with US Securities and the Foreign Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, Bank of Hawaii Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent, regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the Western Pacific. The company’s main subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.