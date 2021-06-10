Climate change: Fidelity, State Street and more companies demand climate action now





The letter, signed by Fidelity, State Street and other influential asset management firms, marks the strongest appeal to date from investors urging governments around the world to take bolder action to tackle the crisis climate. And it comes just as the leaders of the G7 countries are meeting in the UK to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and other big global issues.

“These gaps in climate ambition, political action and risk disclosure need to be addressed urgently,” the signatories wrote in the letter.

The not-so-subtle warning is that countries that drag their feet risk being left behind as investors send their money elsewhere.

“Those who set ambitious targets to achieve the goal of net zero emissions and implement coherent national climate policies in the short to medium term will become increasingly attractive investment destinations,” the letter said. “Countries that fail to do so will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage.” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who signed the letter, told CNN Business that governments around the world must adopt policies to protect the planet. “We are in the same boat,” DiNapoli said in an email. “Investors cannot face the climate emergency alone, but governments cannot find climate solutions without investors.” Bolder goals are needed The investor coalition called on world leaders to “dramatically strengthen” their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to tackle climate change by 2030 and “ensure a planned transition to net zero emissions” of by 2050 or earlier. In April, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. However, the investor group, which also includes Allianz Global Investors and the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), warned that “all governments” must accelerate these targets to limit the rise in global temperature. “Our ability to properly allocate the trillions of dollars needed to support the net zero transition is constrained by the ambition gap between current government commitments,” the letter says, “and the emission reductions needed to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. ” The signatories added, “If we don’t rise to this challenge and change course immediately, the world could heat up to over 3 degrees Celsius this century. “ DiNapoli said the goals of the NDC as defined by Biden are “strong, but we need more information on how we are going to achieve them.” “We are looking for tangible investments in the infrastructure bill and other proposals that will provide a roadmap,” he said. Mandatory climate disclosures coming soon? Apple AAPL Uber UBER Selling power CRM In a separate letter from 180 investors with $ 2.7 trillion in assets, dozens of nonprofits and 155 companies, includingandasked the Securities and Exchange Commission to demand information on the climate. The group argued that businesses and investors need access to consistent, comparable and reliable information to assess the risks posed to the economy and to specific businesses. “While there is a cost to complying with the SEC’s climate disclosure rules,” the letter said, “it is much cheaper for companies and their investors than ignoring the risk.” Gary Gensler, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, recently told Congress it plans to introduce new rules for corporate climate information disclosures later this year. Last month the US Chamber of Commerce opposes bill this would require the SEC to establish climate risk disclosure measures and public companies to disclose their financial and business risks related to climate change. “Disclosures should be used to protect investors and should not be used as a means to achieve political objectives outside the scope of federal securities laws,” the House wrote in a letter. “Our house is on fire” The debate on how to respond to the climate crisis comes as the public, business leaders and regulators are increasingly aware of the consequences of climate change. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week “there is no doubt” that the climate crisis poses “profound challenges for the global economy and certainly the financial system”. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged her fellow central bankers to recognize how the climate crisis could cause “financial instability” and complicate central banks’ management of the economy. “Our house is on fire,” Lagarde said at the Green Swan conference. Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, told CNN Business that the climate crisis could “absolutely” trigger a financial crisis. Mindy Lubber, CEO of Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit that helped organize the letter to investors, said investors are aware of the substantial risks of good climate policy. “Investors know that the impacts of the climate crisis are systemic financial risks,” Lubber said in a statement, “and will get worse if left unchecked”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos