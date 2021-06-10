Investors enraged as failing HCMC stock exchange trading system leads to losses

“What’s wrong with the system? “,” Why is my order not being executed? “,” Could you cancel my pending sell order? The price plunges but the order has not been executed ”, are questions constantly asked to Thu Hang, head of the advisory department in a brokerage house as the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) overloads. worsen.

Hang has been unable to leave his phone during trading hours since the start of this week as frustrated investors voice their anger at their brokers. Some even ask for compensation for their losses.

HoSE closed trading for the first time in its history on June 1, as an increase in trading during the morning session overloaded its system.

The problems continued on June 2, and some brokerage houses asked traders to refrain from canceling and changing orders to avoid overloading the system.

Hang said, “Every buy and sell order directly affects investors financially. The stock market fluctuates rapidly, huge changes can occur in a minute, and many orders are not executed for 15 minutes. Therefore, it’s understandable that investors are frustrated. “

She doesn’t know how to calm investors down and can only explain that her brokerage house can’t help overloading the system.

Thanh Tung, a six-year-old investor, said that never before has placing orders caused so much frustration.

Normally orders are sent instantly to the system, but on Tuesday when he decided to sell some bank stocks because they were losers, his order was not executed for 15 minutes and the stock price continued to fall. .

He changed his order to sell at the market price, which means the trade is normally executed immediately at the highest price someone is willing to pay. But he still had to wait almost 20 minutes for the order to be filled, and by then the share price had almost bottomed.

In addition, incorrect results and ask and offer prices are displayed on the trading forums and investors cannot make optimal decisions.

Hung said, “When an order is executed, stock prices already differ by a few percent, causing losses for investors. If the trading system works properly, there will be no such price differences.”

On many stock trading forums, people have asked to stop trading in stocks so that the system can work properly again.

The trading system, which has remained virtually unchanged for the past 20 years, has been overwhelmed since investors looking for higher returns than bank deposits flocked to it.

The number of new stock trading accounts opened by retail investors in May exceeded 113,670, a new record, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository.

May was the third consecutive month in which more than 100,000 accounts were opened.

There are currently 3.2 million retail accounts and 12,000 institutional accounts.

Solutions like prohibiting the cancellation and modification of orders can only be temporary, and the only hope is the new stock trading system which is being developed by IT giant FPT and is expected to start working. beginning of July.