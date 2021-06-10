Business
Global wealth reaches half a quadrillion dollars
Total global net wealth has reached $ 431 trillion, or nearly half a billion dollars, and more than a quarter is controlled by millionaires.
That figure of $ 431 trillion includes “the sum of financial wealth and real assets, net of liabilities,” says Anna Zakrzewski, author of a new report from the Boston Consulting Group.
High net worth individuals (HNWIs), or people over $ 1 million, own a quarter of the total, about $ 126 trillion, according to the Global Wealth Report, which was released Thursday.
When it comes to financial wealth (which includes investable assets such as cash, stocks, funds and bonds), the portion controlled by HNWIs is even larger at 40%. The amount of financial wealth in the world reached $ 250 million in 2020, rising 8.3% despite the worst effects of the pandemic.
“Last year people couldn’t spend, so they saved,” says Zakrzewski, partner and global leader in the wealth management segment of Boston Consulting Groups.
Then, full of cash and encouraged by the prospect of strong returns, “individuals invest more of their wealth in stocks and investment funds and move away from low-yielding debt securities,” the report says. report.
These benefited from the stock market rebound after their spectacular April 2020 crash. As HNWIs own more stocks and other financial products than non-millionaires, their wealth has increased accordingly.
At the top of the high net worth segment, billionaires have seen their fortunes soar. Forbes’ annual list of billionaires now includes 2,755 billionaires, who collectively increased their wealth from $ 8 trillion in 2020 to $ 13.1 trillion this year.
The Boston Consulting Group predicts that this wealth will only increase over the next five years, surpassing the half-quadrillion dollar mark as major economies recoup their pandemic losses.
$ 65 trillion created over the next five years
The total amount of financial wealth in the world is expected to increase by $ 65 trillion between 2020 and 2025. Including real assets, global net wealth will exceed $ 500 trillion by 2025.
However, the share held by individuals with over $ 100 million will grow the fastest. The Boston Consulting Group calls these people “ultras”.
Currently, there are 60,000 ultras in the world, controlling about $ 22 trillion in wealth, or 15% of all financial wealth.
Between 2020 and 2025, these ultras will increase that 6.7% year-over-year figure, a much faster increase than any other income group.
Most of this growth will occur in the ten richest countries in the world: the United States, China, Germany, Hong Kong, France, India, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Canada. However, most will come from China.
By 2029, China will be home to $ 10.4 trillion in ultra assets, more than anywhere else in the world, predicts the Global Wealth Report.
With such economic growth poised to benefit the world’s richest, levels of inequality are expected to worsen both within and between countries.
Apart from Asia, North America and Western Europe, “other regions of the world will have only a marginal impact on the next generation of wealth,” the report says.
With a slow roll-out of vaccination in most developing countries and a coronavirus still prevalent in others, the poorest countries will likely be excluded from this pandemic recovery.
