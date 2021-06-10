Billionaire Drahi places $ 3.1 billion bet on BT fiber plan

Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here.

Billionaire Patrick Drahi bought 12% of the capital BT Group Plc, as part of extensive support for the company’s plan to expand its broadband broadband internet network.

Altice UK, a newly formed company, has agreed to buy 1.2 billion shares of BT, he said in a statement Thursday. The stake, which a spokesperson said had been acquired in the past few days, was worth around 2.2 billion pounds ($ 3.1 billion) at Wednesday’s close.

Drahi said he would use Altice’s expertise in deploying fiber optic networks to help BT grow across the UK. first-time external investor. Altice has said it does not intend to launch a full takeover bid on BT.

BT shares rose 2.1% in London at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday to 187 pence after gaining as much as 4% previously. The share price has risen by around 41% so far this year.

BT said in a separate statement that it welcomes “all investors who recognize the long-term value of our business and the important role it plays in the UK. We are making good progress in implementing our strategy and of our plan “.

With this deal, Drahi will become the greatest investor, holding a stake comparable to Deutsche Telekom AG. Representatives for BT and Altice declined to comment further on the details of the partnership.

BT CEO Philip Jansen is looking for ways to share the burden of a potentially expensive network upgrade after years of declining profits. Jansen said a nationwide fiber deployment could cost £ 15 billion.

Still, the company has backing from the UK government, which is pushing to expand access to fast internet connections, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed a rural broadband subsidy.

“The purchase of a 12.1% stake in BT by Altice from billionaire Patrick Drahi is a testament to the UK carrier’s potential to increase profits and cash flow in the medium term, in our view, through management’s investments in 5G and all-fiber infrastructure, and a $ 2 billion investment -lib cost reduction plan. BT is making good progress, but consensus for FY2021-22 and FY2022-23 may be limited, to in our opinion, a takeover bid seems unlikely. ” Matthew Bloxham, BI telecoms analyst

Drahi, who has racked up the equivalent of around 35 billion euros ($ 42.6 billion) in debt through a series of acquisitions according to data compiled by Bloomberg, did not reveal how he planned to pay the new participation. He was explore options to tackle some of the costly obligations of the European entity after taking over the French telecommunications and media company private in January.

Following the announcement, Altice’s euro-denominated banknotes with maturities between 2025 and 2029 fell about 0.6 cents against the euro at prices ranging from 95 to 100 cents depending on the bond. , according to data from the CBBT. BT’s € 500 million hybrid banknotes due in 2080 were down 0.8 cents against the euro at 98.9 cents, the largest drop in a year.

The acquisition was completed through a new entity, Altice UK, which was created to hold shares in BT and is separate from European and US operations, the company said in the statement. This is owned by Drahi’s Next Alt Sarl, which also controls Altice USA, Altice France, Altice International and Sotheby’s.

