Why MindMed shares fell 13% in May





What happened Actions of the aspirant creator of psychedelic therapies Medicine of the mind (NASDAQ: MNMD) slipped 13% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Given that there was no bad news or negative reaction to its first quarter earnings report in the middle of the month, it’s likely that the drop was caused by the stock’s cooling after its strong debut on the Nasdaq stock market in late April. So what Mind Medicine is one of the few publicly traded companies to pioneer the use of carefully controlled psychedelic chemicals to treat mental illness. His current projects include a pair of Phase 2 clinical trials examining the effectiveness of drugs like LSD on conditions like anxiety and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults. While in the past such research could be severely restricted, the consistently positive results of preliminary inquiries lead to a growing acceptance of the merits of these therapies. While it was traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets and the NEO exchange prior to last month, May was the first full month of trading Mind Medicine shares on the Nasdaq. This is important, because being listed on the Nasdaq will open the door to new investors and future opportunities to raise capital by issuing new shares. But uplisting has clearly not catalyzed the growth some investors hoped for. This shouldn’t be a long-term problem, provided its clinical trials can show that its therapies are safe and effective. Now what Regardless of the drop in its share price, Mind Medicine is doing the same as before, advancing its therapy plans while making key technological development. On May 26, he published a new study that established a conclusive link between a patient’s genetics and how they metabolize LSD. This research paves the way for the company’s continued future work that could eventually lead to its long-standing goal of being able to offer an individualized dosage of the drug. With individualized dosing informed by genetic testing, patients would likely achieve better results from psychedelic therapy. Nonetheless, Mind Medicine still has a long way to go before its therapies can ever reach the market, so potential investors should stay tuned.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos