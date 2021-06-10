AXA Insurance Offers $ 365 Million To French Restaurants For Covid Costs





AXA SA has offered to pay 300 million euros ($ 365 million) to French restaurateurs who have been forced to close during the pandemic as it tries to get through a year of public reaction and legal challenges. The French insurer is seeking to settle with around 15,000 restaurant customers after initially disputing what their policies covered during a pandemic. The cost should be offset by favorable developments related to the coranavirus in 2021 in France and Europe, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. AXA’s offer is expected to cover 15% of businesses’ lost catering business during lockdown periods, and will be open from June 21 to September 30, the statement said. “As restaurants are finally allowed to welcome their customers again, we are taking this initiative so that everyone can look to the future and focus on restarting economic activity,” said Patrick Cohen, CEO of ‘AXA France, in the press release. The settlement aims to put an end to a one-year public struggle between AXA and the policyholders. After finally agreeing to cover the losses suffered by several hundred restaurants, the insurer then began to face claims in French courts and was recently ordered to compensate other restaurants. “We regret the misunderstandings with some of our restaurant customers, especially since this sector was particularly affected during the health crisis,” said Cohen. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

