Oil drops as start of summer driving season in US fails to increase fuel demand

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, showed an increase in gasoline inventories which indicated weaker than expected fuel demand early summer, the country’s peak automobile season. Brent crude oil futures fell 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 71.86 a barrel at 0651 GMT, while U.S. oil futures fell 35 cents, or 0 , 5%, to $ 69.61 per barrel. Markets were bullish on demand as the United States enters peak summer driving season, analysts from ANZ Research said in a note Thursday. An acceleration of vaccinations (coronavirus) and an increase in traffic are a plus for the demand for transport fuel. However, these data show that the return to recovery will not be smooth. U.S. crude oil inventories which include the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell for the 11th week in a row as refiners ramped up production, but fuel inventories rose sharply due to weak demand of consumers, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. [EIA/S] Crude inventories that exclude SPR fell 5.2 million barrels in the week of June 4 to 474 million barrels, the third consecutive weekly decline. But fuel inventories rose sharply, with product supplied falling to 17.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from 19.1 million the previous week. Implied demand for gasoline fell to 8.48 million bpd in the week to June 4, from 9.15 million bpd the week before, but up from 7.9 million bpd ago is one year old, according to EIA data. In another development weighing on prices, Libyas Waha Oil Co aims to return to normal production operations on Thursday after fixing a leak on a pipeline that more than halved the company’s oil production, a said an oil source at the Es Sider crude export terminal. In India, the world’s third largest consumer of oil, fuel demand in May fell to its lowest level since August last year, with a second wave of COVID-19 slowing mobility and reducing economic activity in the third largest consumer of oil in the world. Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman

