Auto Trader confident for the future despite a reversal in profits and turnover of nearly 100 million

Auto Trader’s profit and pre-tax income have both reversed nearly $ 100 million in its most recent fiscal year, according to recently released figures. However, he added that the continued shift to online automotive retailing made the company well positioned for future growth.

The Manchester-based company reported revenue of $ 262.8 million for the 12 months to March 31, 2020, down 29% from $ 368.9 million the year before.

Its trading revenues also fell 31% from $ 324.3 million to $ 225.2 million due to the decision to provide free advertising to its retail customers in April, May, December and February and at a reduced rate in June.

Auto Trader said the move “has improved our position with clients and the strength with which we have emerged from the most recent foreclosure restrictions.”

The company’s pre-tax profits fell 37%, from $ 251.5 million to $ 157.4 million, while its operating profit fell by almost the same percentage, from $ 258.9 million to $ 161.2 millions.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Auto Trader added that it had put about 25% of its employees on leave for almost seven weeks, but “reversed that trend as soon as we were sure we would get back to work. profitability ”.

The company returned all funds received under the leave plan and made all deferred tax payments at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Managing Director Nathan Coe said: “We made a decision early on to proactively support our employees, car buyers and customers, many of whom are running small family businesses. These actions have positioned us for a good start for this next financial year.

“There has been a drastic shift to online shopping, which means we now have more buyers than ever before turning to Auto Trader for help with their next car purchase, which makes us even better. more relevant to retailers and manufacturers.

“This ideally positions us to enable online car buying and selling, which will dramatically improve the car buying experience and business for our customers.

“I would like to thank everyone who trusted us and relied on us, especially my Auto Trader colleagues who have shown unwavering commitment in the most difficult circumstances.

“Together, our collective efforts have built the strongest foundation to support the industry in its transition to true multi-channel retailing supported by technology. “

Regarding its future, the company added: “Auto Trader entered the new financial year in a strong position thanks to the actions taken last year.





“This is reflected in our recent business performance, a strong pipeline of product innovations and better customer relationships. Longer term, we will benefit from the major changes underway in the automotive retail market, where more of the buying journey is moving online.

“Despite unusually strong demand and tight supply, Covid-19 is currently having little impact on the financial performance of the company as we begin fiscal 2022.

“However, as seen in other countries, we cannot yet be sure that Covid-19 will not reappear as a significant negative factor in our future performance.

“The following remarks do not imply any significant restriction on the ability of our retailers to trade in the future.

“In the coming year, we expect to deliver high single-digit growth on FY20 ARPR and operating profit margins in line with FY20, FY20 levels. being the fiscal year ended in March 2020.

“Earlier this year, we successfully hosted our annual pricing event in April 2021, including the launch of retail stores, which offer customers their own dedicated, customizable location on Auto Trader.

“Retailer numbers for the year are expected to be in line with FY20 levels and inventory is still expected to be a little headwind.

“Consumer services and manufacturer and agency revenues, which account for 14% of the group’s revenues, will recover from FY21 lows, but are unlikely to reach FY20 levels,” as sellers favor parts exchange and advertising for new cars is affected by semiconductor supply issues.

“The board of directors is confident about the future prospects of the company.”