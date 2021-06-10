GameOn Entertainment Technologies begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) (“Game on“) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) and are under the symbol” 9E7 “. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world’s largest international securities trading centers. Managed by Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and is responsible for around 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The ESF facilitates advanced electronic commerce, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors. Matt Bailey, CEO, said: “We are delighted to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as this is an important step in enabling the growth of GameOn by enabling European retail and institutional investors to buy, to sell and / or trade our public shares. “ The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GET”. ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET) is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, sites and brand partners with interactive and social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn secured distribution and white-label projects with multiple partners. V2 Games Inc. completed the purchase of assets from GameOn in December 2020. On behalf of the Board of Directors: Matt Bailey

Director and Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

www.gameon.app For more information on GameOn, please contact: Investor Relations

Contact – Groupe Edge Communications

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604-283-9166 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION The story continues This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of the words “believes”, “could”, “plans”, “will”, “foresees”, “intends”, “could”, “could”, “estimates”. “,” Expects “,” plans “,” “plans” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the listing of GameOn and the commencement of trading on the CSE. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyzes and opinions of management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management considers relevant and reasonable in the circumstances on the date on which such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results to not be as expected. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revision of any of the information. forward-looking statements contained herein. to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither CSE nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87164

