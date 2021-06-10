The indices record a losing race of 2 days, Sensex finishes at 359 pts; Bajaj twins lead





Stock market updates: After two consecutive days of decline, the Bulls returned to D-Street on Thursday, led by widespread buying, amid the weekly options expiration. Among benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex finished at 52,300, up 359 points, or 0.69%, while the Nifty50 closed the session at 15,738 points, up 102 points, or 0, 65%.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and ITC were the main winners of Sensex. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and PowerGrid were the main laggards.

Meanwhile, the broader market extended its outperformance, and the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ended the session up 1.26% and 1.73%, respectively. Among other individual stocks, Bata India shares jumped 6% to Rs 1,657.50 on BSE in intraday trade on Thursday and nearly hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,705. ended the session slightly lower at Rs 1,635, up 5% on the day. In addition, shares of the recently listed Easy Trip Planners hit a new high of Rs 430.35 after jumping 10% today. The title closed the session at the high of the day. All of the Nifty sector indices, with the exception of the Nifty Auto index, closed in the green, with the Nifty Realty index and the Nifty PSU Bank index finishing respectively 3% and 2% higher. Global markets Global stocks hovered near an all-time high and the dollar also held steady on Thursday, eyeing US inflation data for any sign the Federal Reserve may start cutting its massive stimulus measures. In early European trading, the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.1% after overnight gains in Asia, where the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan rose by 0.5%. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.3%, and South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.2 percent. US equity futures have indicated a flat opening on Wall Street. Elsewhere, oil prices have fallen as inventory data in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, showed an increase in gasoline inventories indicating weaker than expected fuel demand early in the year. summer, the country’s high automobile season. Brent crude futures were last down 37 cents to $ 71.85 a barrel. (with contributions from Reuters)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos