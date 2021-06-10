Flower One Announces Election to Issue Common Shares Pursuant to the Satisfaction of Interest Payment Obligations Under Its 9.5% Convertible Unsecured Debentures

LAS VEGAS AND TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower A“or the”Company“) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cultivator and producer of cannabis in Nevada, announces that, pursuant to the terms of the contracts between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (the”Curator“) in respect of its 9.5% unsecured convertible debentures due January 31, 2024, it has elected to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary actions“) to holders of interest settlement debentures in the amount of approximately CA $ 201,029.40 and CA $ 43,906.40 on the March Debentures and November Debentures, respectively, due and payable on June 30 2021 (the “Interest payment“).

Pursuant to the terms of the Trust Deeds, the issue price of Common Shares issued in settlement of the interest payment will be based on the Volume Weighted Average Price per Common Share during the twenty (20) consecutive trading days over the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CST“) ending on the fifth day before the payment date, being the twenty (20) consecutive trading days from May 26, 2021 to June 23, 2021. The Common Shares will be issued to holders of record of the March Debentures and the November Debentures appearing on the records of the Trustee at the close of business on May 31, 2021, the last business day of the month preceding the applicable interest payment date No fractional common shares will be issued in settlement of interest payment.

The issuance of common shares in lieu of cash is subject to the terms of the trust indentures as well as receipt of all required approvals, including, without limitation, approval from the CSE.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest full-service cannabis grower, producer and brand delivery partner in the state of Nevada. By combining over 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with top cannabis operators, Flower One delivers consistent, reliable and scalable processing to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON and the main internal brand of Flower One, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products ranging from flowers, full spectrum oils and distillates to finished consumer packaged products including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals and more for brands. the best performers when it comes to cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the company’s flagship facility, a 400,000-square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000-square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with an indoor grow facility. of 25,000 square feet and a commercial kitchen. Flower One has built a market-leading team that strives to become the premier low-cost, high-quality brand fulfillment partner.

The common shares of the Company are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol of the Company “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ” F11 ”. For more information visit: https://flowerone.com.

