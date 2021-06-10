Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in 1mg online pharmacy – TechCrunch





Tata Digital, the subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Thursday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in digital health start-up 1mg, the latest in a series of investments as the Indian salt-to-steel conglomerate enters the digital consumer space. The companies have not shared financial details of the deal, but someone familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that 1mg has received more than $ 220 million in primary and secondary investment – with some existing investors participating – and is valued at around $ 450 million. . Tata Digital has acquired around 55% of the Indian startup’s stake, the person said, requesting anonymity as the details of the deal are private. A spokesperson for Tata Digital declined to comment. 1mg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to analyst firm Tracxn, 1mg had raised $ 156 million before Thursday’s announcement and was last valued at $ 242 million. 1mg counts the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Sequoia Capital India among its investors. 1mg is one of the biggest players in the healthcare industry in India, where it competes with PharmEasy, backed by Prosus Ventures, which dominates the market. 1mg operates diagnostic laboratories, has a supply chain that spans over 20,000 Indian postcodes, and is a major business-to-business drug distributor in the South Asian country. Tata Digital said its investment in 1mg is in line with the giant’s “vision to create a digital ecosystem that meets the needs of consumers across categories in a unified way.” The giant, which announced plans to invest in fitness startup CureFit earlier this week, acquired a controlling stake in online grocer BigBasket earlier this year. “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most iconic and respected conglomerates,” said Prashant Tandon, co-founder and CEO of 1mg, in a statement. “This marks an important milestone in 1mg’s journey to making high quality health products and services accessible to customers across India. “ Tata, which owns consumer brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Vitax, Eight OClock Coffee, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Coffee Grand and Joekels, reaches over 200 million households in India and has an ‘unmatched capacity to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. ”HDFC Bank analysts wrote last month. The story has been updated throughout with additional details.

