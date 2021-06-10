GameStop, Clover Health, FuelCell Energy: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Here’s what we were watching as the Thursday trades kicked off. U.S. equity futures wavered ahead of consumer price data which will offer new information on the pace of inflation as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

ahead of consumer price data which will offer new information on the pace of inflation as the economy emerges from the pandemic. S&P 500 futures were down less than 0.1% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. Contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 fell 0.3%. Read our full markets here. Bitcoin is trading around $ 37,200, a 4.1% increase from Wednesday’s 5 p.m. ET level. The cryptocurrency is still down over 40% from its mid-April high. What is coming The Consumer Price Index in the United States for May, a much-anticipated inflation data release will be out at 8:30 a.m.

for May, a much-anticipated inflation data release will be out at 8:30 a.m. Weekly unemployment claims, an indicator of layoffs, also come out at 8:30 a.m. They have been on a downward trajectory for the past five weeks and economists are forecasting a new pandemic low as the economy continues to recover.

Earnings are due after Chewy CHWY closes -2.14% and beyond the air. XAIR 1.34% Market movers to watch out for GameStop GME 0.85% is down 6% in pre-market trade. The video game retailer said it is considering a new stock offering and revealed that the SEC has requested documents and information for its investigation into the recent trading frenzy. It also reported stronger than expected sales in the last quarter. GameStopCorp.reset its management team as the video game retailer looks to capitalize on its recent popularity with investors.

Photo:



Bing Guan / Bloomberg News



FCEL Energy fuel cell -7.17% shares fell 8.7% after the release of its last pre-market quarterly earnings report.

Clover Health CLOV -23.61% rose more than 7% earlier in the morning, before retreating to an increase of 1.8%. The stock was up 88% for the week at yesterday’s close.

AMC Entertainment AMC -10.37% slipped 1.3%. The cinema chain fell more than 10% on Wednesday. Blackberry, BB -4.05% another stock frequently discussed on the Reddit forums, was down 1.4%.

ContextLogic WISH -8.86% stocks continued their wild ride, jumping 7.5% ahead of the bell. On Wednesday, they closed 8.9% lower in high volume trading, after rising more than 25% early in the session.

Biogen BIIB 2.93% slipped 1.4% pre-market, retreating after rallying more than 40% this week after the FDA approved its long-awaited breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug.

CME Group CME Derivatives Exchange -0.57% was down 2.6% in trade ahead of the opening bell, extending a three-day decline. Market facts Green bond issuance hit a record $ 270 billion last year and is expected to exceed that amount in 2021, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield closed below 1.5%, its lowest in more than three months, dragged down by lukewarm economic data and strong investor demand in states -United and elsewhere. Card of the day Bankers estimate that the initial public offerings could raise some $ 40 billion over the next few months, the most ever reached in a summer period. Must read since you went to bed Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

