Get unlimited access to the Chinese A-share markets with “KBA”





Investors in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) looking to diversify their portfolios outside of the United States can look to China A-shares in large and mid-cap companies with the ETF KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A (KBA). KBA seeks to provide investment results that match the price and return performance of the MSCI China A (USD) Index. The underlying index reflects Chinese large and mid-cap renminbi-denominated equity securities listed on the Shenzhen or Shanghai stock exchanges (A-shares) which are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong programs. Stock Connect. As published on the KraneShares website, KBA offers investors: What’s next for China? After its economy has been in the eye of the storm during the Covid-19 pandemic, China could be an ideal reopening room. With momentum on its side, now is the perfect time for exposure to A stocks. “From now on, we expect the momentum to continue, but it will be of a slightly different nature,” he added. mentionnedRonald Chan, Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Asia (ex-Japan) at Manulife Investment Management. “The demand in China for entertainment, domestic travel, games and cinemas will improve. Another ingredient is the United States’ demand for Chinese products, given the stimulating monetary and fiscal policies of the Americas. China, as a manufacturer of the world, should benefit from this. In addition, growth prospects are high as China seeks to become more independent. “One of the things that China has and that many emerging countries do not have is that it is self-sufficient,” mentionned Dan Chace, portfolio manager at Wasatch Global Investors. “We think the growth prospects are very solid. You can’t put this genie back in the bottle. We are convinced that from China’s dual circulation strategy, there will be growth from a domestic demand component and also an export component. “ For more news, information and strategy, visit the website China News Channel.

