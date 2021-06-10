2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India at Rs 69.99 lakh





– Available in 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engine options – 2021 Jaguar F-Pace available as R-Dynamic S variant for the first time in India – Jaguar introduces two new color options Mars Red and Siena Tan Jaguar Land Rover launched the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace in India at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the first time in India, the F-Pace is offered in the R-Dynamic S variant. Additionally, the vehicle is available in two new color options Mars Red and Siena Tan. The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace receives a new cosmetic update and a next-generation turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine. Visually, the 2021 F-Pace gets an updated hood with a larger power bulge. The larger grille houses diamond detailing inspired by the Jaguars Heritage logo, while the side air vents feature the iconic Leaper. The SUV features sleek all-LED quad headlamps with Double J DRL signatures which the company claims provide increased resolution and brightness. The front bumper is highlighted by redesigned air intakes and dark mesh to provide a dynamic presence. At the rear, the SUV receives slim new lights that feature Jaguar’s double baffle graphics to accentuate the vehicle’s width. A similar rear LED lighting setup was last seen on the all-electric I-Pace. The polished rear bumper and sculpted tailgate enhance its overall aesthetic. The new cockpit design appears to be bolder, more dynamic and more driver-focused. The redesigned center console extends to the dashboard and incorporates a wireless device charging function. The aluminum finish takes shape in the top door insert and in the full-width Piano cover which is formed across the width of the instrument panel. The new ride selector features an upper part finished with cricket ball shaped stitching, the lower part being precision metal for better tactility. New door enclosures, featuring a 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items. Other key features include the power recline function of the second row of seats, four-zone climate control, the driver’s interactive display and a fixed panoramic roof. In addition, the new F-Pace offers features such as 3D surround camera, Meridian audio system, smartphone pack and remote control (with e-call and b-call functionality). The new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched is powered by 2.0-liter gasoline and diesel engine options. The 2.0-liter petrol engine generates 247 hp and 365 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 201 hp and 430 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the vehicle offers the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology via an 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen. The updated infotainment system claims to offer improved clarity and a streamlined menu structure that allow customers to access or view up to 90% of common tasks from the home screen with two clicks or less. The ionization of the cabin air improves indoor air quality thanks to Nanoe technology, which eliminates allergens and unpleasant odors. The system now also includes PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultrafine particles, including PM2.5 particles, to improve the health and well-being of occupants.

