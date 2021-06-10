Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden revoked key license

A $ 9 billion pipeline that has become a symbol of the growing political weight of climate change advocates and a flashpoint in US-Canadian relations was officially canceled on Wednesday.

Keystone XL, which was proposed in 2008 to deliver oil from the tar sands of western Canada to US refiners, has been halted by owner TC Energy after US President Joe Biden this year revoked a key permit needed for a US section of the project 1,200 miles.

Opponents of the line have fought its construction for years, saying it was unnecessary and would hinder the United States’ transition to cleaner fuels. His demise comes as other North American pipelines, including Dakota Access and Enbridge Line 3, face continued opposition from environmental groups.

“This is a historic moment in the fight against the climate crisis,” said Jared Margolis, senior lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We hope the Biden administration will continue to move this country in the right direction by opposing fossil fuel projects.”

The Keystone XL pipeline was supposed to transport 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska, but the project has been delayed for the past 12 years due to opposition from US landowners, tribes Native Americans and environmentalists.

TC Energy owns the existing Keystone pipeline, which connects Alberta to the US oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, and to the US Gulf, as well as an electricity and storage company . He is committed to ensuring a safe termination of the project.

“We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

Former US President Donald Trump approved a permit for the line in 2017, but he continued to face legal challenges that hampered construction. Biden had pledged to cancel the project during his campaign and revoked the permit shortly after taking office.

TC Energy recorded a loss in the first quarter, impacted by a C $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.81 billion) impairment charge related to the suspension of Keystone XL.

Its shares closed largely flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange.