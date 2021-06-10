Business
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden revoked key license
Part of TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline under construction in Atoka, Oklahoma.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A $ 9 billion pipeline that has become a symbol of the growing political weight of climate change advocates and a flashpoint in US-Canadian relations was officially canceled on Wednesday.
Keystone XL, which was proposed in 2008 to deliver oil from the tar sands of western Canada to US refiners, has been halted by owner TC Energy after US President Joe Biden this year revoked a key permit needed for a US section of the project 1,200 miles.
Opponents of the line have fought its construction for years, saying it was unnecessary and would hinder the United States’ transition to cleaner fuels. His demise comes as other North American pipelines, including Dakota Access and Enbridge Line 3, face continued opposition from environmental groups.
“This is a historic moment in the fight against the climate crisis,” said Jared Margolis, senior lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We hope the Biden administration will continue to move this country in the right direction by opposing fossil fuel projects.”
The Keystone XL pipeline was supposed to transport 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska, but the project has been delayed for the past 12 years due to opposition from US landowners, tribes Native Americans and environmentalists.
TC Energy owns the existing Keystone pipeline, which connects Alberta to the US oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, and to the US Gulf, as well as an electricity and storage company . He is committed to ensuring a safe termination of the project.
“We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.
Former US President Donald Trump approved a permit for the line in 2017, but he continued to face legal challenges that hampered construction. Biden had pledged to cancel the project during his campaign and revoked the permit shortly after taking office.
TC Energy recorded a loss in the first quarter, impacted by a C $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.81 billion) impairment charge related to the suspension of Keystone XL.
Its shares closed largely flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]