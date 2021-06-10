Business
RH amazes with 44% growth in Q1 vs. 2019, proving luxury home boom continues
For the first quarter ending May 1 RH has just announced record results, with net income increasing 78%, from $ 482.9 million last year to $ 860.8 million. Looking at the rest of the year, CEO Gary Friedman expects fiscal 2021 to end 25% to 30%, increasing his previous outlook from 15% to 20%.
But comparisons to last year hardly make sense, as the country has been stranded for most of it. The best measure of success is to compare first quarter 2019 results and HR
HR
With Friedmans his eye firmly fixed on increasing the company’s margins, which is the yardstick by which he measures the success of the luxury HR business model, he announced that the current operating margin of 21 , 8% of HR is now higher than that of LVMH and he expects margins to reach 23.5%. at 24.3% at the end of the year.
Riding a wave that includes a strong housing and renovation market, a booming stock market, low interest rates and the unmasking of the country, Friedman says these trends could lead to years of consumer exuberance. crazy.
This may turn out to be an unfortunate analogy, as we all know how the first Roaring Twenties ended, but for now Friedman is roaring at the prospects for his business.
Simplicity itself
In a letter from the CEO accompanying the publication of the results, Friedman bragged about the simplicity and low-risk nature of the company he created. He wrote:
We also understand the strategies we are pursuing in opening up the largest specialty retail experiences in our industry, as most shrink the size of their business footprint or close stores; move from a promotional model to a membership model, while others position their brands around price versus product; continue to send inspirational source books, while many are eliminating catalogs and, refusing to follow the herd in self-promotion on social media, instead allowing our brand to be defined by the design and quality of products and experiences that we create are all in direct conflict with the conventional wisdom and plans pursued by many in our industry.
Turning left when the entire furniture industry turns right, he compares RH to luxury leaders, such as Herms, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, rather than its vertical peers. And he even sets RH apart from these luxury leaders because his brand doesn’t cede to the demand for seasonal styles or follow fashion trends.
We have built the most comprehensive and compelling collection of luxury home furniture under one brand in the world, he wrote.
Building an ecosystem for growth
What sets HR apart even more from other luxury brands is that Friedman’s vision for HR goes beyond building a luxury brand to creating an ecosystem of products, services, places and places. spaces.
Highlights of the evolution of the HR ecosystem in the near future include:
Product pillar
The company will continue to expand its product lines to meet more interior design needs and styles. Starting this fall, RH will launch the largest cycle of new product introductions in its history.
Joining its lineup in 2021 will be an RH Contemporary collection that will launch with a 400-page dream book, dedicated website, nationwide ad campaign and independent RH Contemporary gallery in San Francisco.
The RH Couture Upholstery, RH Bespoke Furniture and RH Color collections will also continue to elevate HR products to true luxury.
Services pillar
The HR service offers put the expertise of professionals to manage all the details of the decoration of a house or a commercial project. Such professional design support is de rigueur to serve luxury consumers. Currently, Friedman claims that RH Interior Design is the largest residential design company in North America.
An HR architecture and HR landscape architecture offer is being studied, as we receive constant requests for the design of our galleries, courtyards and rooftop parks.
These services are essential to support its Places and Spaces pillars.
Pillar of places
RH Flagship Galleries are the first example of its Places pillar uplifting and making our products and our brand more valuable, he said. With the goal of operating 60 to 70 HR galleries in the United States, Friedman predicts the company will grow from $ 6 billion in the United States to $ 20 to 25 billion globally.
This year, in addition to opening the RH Contemporary Gallery in San Francisco, the company will be opening Design Galleries in San Francisco, Oak Brook and Jacksonville. And the RH Guesthouse hospitality will open in New York in the fall.
In 2022, the company’s international expansion with RH England will open in the spring on the historic 73-acre estate at Aynhoe Park, which was originally designed in 1615 by Sir John Soane. Next on the list will be RH Paris on the Champs-Lyses in the fall. Friedman also announced that the company has secured three more European locations, including London, Munich and Düsseldorf, and is in negotiations for five more locations.
Each RH International Gallery will harness the unique culture and history of its location, and at RH England and Paris, a champagne and caviar bar will be added to the hospitality offerings.
Spaces pillar
RH Spaces brings together its private charter planes and its luxury yacht, available for cruises in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. And an RH Bath House and Spa will join the Spaces offering at its Aspen guesthouse, scheduled to open in the second half of 2022.
We believe our seamlessly integrated ecosystem of immersive experiences inspires customers to dream, design, dine, travel and live in a world carefully curated by HR, creating an impression and connection unlike any other brand in the world, says Friedman. .
digital catch-up
With its Places and Spaces so essential to the HR business model, digital e-commerce has been less of a priority. We believe our galleries are proving to be a huge competitive advantage allowing HR to acquire clients at lower fixed costs compared to variable digital advertising costs which can change daily for brands without stores or closing stores, wrote Friedman.
However, the company is now turning to digital through a new portal The World of RH to present online the vision of its Products, Services, Places and Spaces.
Launched this fall, it will deliver rich, immersive content with streamlined navigation and search features, all designed to enhance the shopping experience and make our product and brand more valuable, he said.
Friedman promises that the digital re-imagining that has been taking place behind the scenes for several years will be as revolutionary online as its galleries have been in the physical world.
We believe there is an opportunity to create a strategic online separation similar to what we have with our offline galleries, redesigning what a website can and should be, he said.
Join the ranks of luxury
In conclusion, Friedman sums up why he will rank among Herms, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci:
We believe when you step back and consider: first, we are building a brand that is second to none; second, we create a customer experience that cannot be replicated online; and third, we have full control of our brand from concept to customer, you realize what we are building is extremely rare in today’s retail landscape and we would say it will turn out to be everything too. also valuable.
