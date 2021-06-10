Shipt Landing founders move from California to Birmingham, creating 816 jobs

Bill Smith’s latest creation arrives in Alabama.

Landing, The nationwide network of fully furnished apartment members is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham.

The company also plans to create 816 new full-time jobs as it continues to grow at a time when housing is expensive nationwide.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the move this morning.

This is great news for Birmingham and for the state as a whole as it shows we have the manpower and the capability to run a cutting edge business that is breaking new ground, said Ivey.

Landings’ new headquarters will be located in Birmingham city center, in the John Hand building. Those interested in applying for jobs can visit the website.

Smith, the creator of Birmingham-based Shipt, founded Landing in late 2019 as a startup to meet the housing needs of professionals on the move.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began with the need for remote working, the business has grown exponentially, from operations in nine cities a year ago to over 80. It has grown by 1,250% in one year.

Landing offers a flexible rental model for fully furnished apartments. with on-call concierge service and housekeeping via an app.

For an annual membership fee of $ 199, Landing members can access fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments in urban centers, without strict leases, security deposits, utility facilities or moving furniture. It offers more than 10,000 apartments available across the country.

Birmingham Business Alliance CEO Ron Kitchens said the move will undoubtedly be one of the largest head office relocations in the country this year.

The relocation of the landings is made possible through a partnership between the State, Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham. According to an announcement from Iveys’ offices, state officials have committed funds through the Alabama Jobs Act and training services through AIDT, the leading agency for development of the state workforce.

Pending approval from Birmingham City Council, the City of Birmingham has committed funds through its Talent Investment Program (TIP), Talent Acceleration Program (TAP) and Talent Optimization Program (TOP) for skills development professionals, hiring local talent and attracting talent.

Jefferson County has committed funds related to the creation of new jobs, pending approval from the county commission. Those totals were not disclosed in this morning’s announcement.

As a native of Birmingham, moving our headquarters and expanding our team to Alabama was a natural transition, Smith said.

I am excited about the opportunity to continue to develop Landing and bring new jobs and economic opportunities to my community. As we continue to expand across the country, we are committed to the vibrant cities in which we operate and will strive to have a positive impact on all communities in Landings.

Alabama Department of Commerce analysis estimates the 20-year Landings relocation and expansion project will create a total new payroll of $ 1.3 billion, bringing in $ 112 million in revenue to the state and a return on investment of 356% for the State.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the arrival of the landing could not have come at a better time.

As our city continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new jobs and income that Landing will bring to our community will boost our recovery efforts, he said.

The financial incentive we are offering, pending City Council approval, will help hire and train our citizens for the more than 800 new jobs, and the revenue generated by the project will fund schools and infrastructure in the city. city.

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, chairman of the County Boards Economic Development Committee, said the move was an example of how we are working together towards common goals and improving access to quality jobs at an above-average salary.