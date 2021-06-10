Chinese bank chief says inflation is under control, promises “normal” monetary policy





The Chinese national flag flies at half mast at the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), as China holds national mourning for those who have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the grave de Qingming – sweeping festival in Beijing, China on April 4, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The governor of China’s central bank said inflation was “mostly under control” and monetary policy would remain stable, in comments a day after concerns about inflationary pressures were fueled by data showing the rise fastest ex-factory price in 12 years. “We must adhere to political stability as a priority and stick to the implementation of normal monetary policy,” Yi Gang said Thursday at a financial forum in Shanghai, forecasting this year’s inflation to be less than 2. %. “Maintaining interest rates at an appropriate level is conducive to the stable and healthy development of markets,” said the Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Yi said that China’s interest rates, although higher than those of major economies, are still relatively low among developing and emerging economies. Yi also reiterated that the central bank will keep the yuan’s exchange rate virtually stable, while promising to further improve China’s exchange rate mechanism. China recently took a series of measures to curb the rapid rise of the yuan, which reached a three-year high against the dollar thanks to the strong economic recovery and attractive returns from China. INFLATION Data released on Wednesday showed that China’s ex-factory prices in May rose at their fastest annual rate in more than 12 years on the back of soaring commodity prices. Read more Yi said this was largely the result of a weak base last year, adding that there is controversy over the duration of this year’s rapid rise in global inflation – fueled by price spikes. oil and raw materials -. China also released consumer price data on Wednesday, which showed a 1.3% increase for May – the largest year-on-year increase in eight months. But it was still well below the government’s official target of around 3%, and Yi said he expected average annual inflation to be below 2% this year. “Of course, there are uncertainties in the pandemic situation abroad, economic recovery and macroeconomic policies, so we must be vigilant against inflationary and deflationary pressures in many respects,” he said. . GROWTH POTENTIAL The potential growth rate of the Chinese economy is slowing and future expansion must be driven by increasing productivity and reforms, rather than investments in capital and labor, Yi said, citing an aging population. . China’s monetary policy should pay attention to the impact of structural changes on price stability, he added. In an aging society, people tend to save more and consume less, which dampens inflation, but a green transformation could push inflation up due to the rising costs of using fossil fuels, said Yi. The central bank governor said the PBOC will take a number of steps to help China meet its carbon neutrality goals, including harmonizing green finance standards with the European Union, establishing ‘a disclosure system for climate-related information and the incentive for green capital aid. sectors. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

