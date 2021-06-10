Retail auto sales in May fell 70% from 2019; June starts off on a promising note





Retail auto sales collapsed by more than 70% in May 2021 to 535,855 units from May 2019, as the second wave of the pandemic and local lockdowns in most parts of the country made wreaking havoc in the industry. However, with cases declining and economic activity picking up this month, the first signs in June show some promising signs, with industry body FADA saying sales could reach the same levels as last June if the trend continues. While sales are typically compared to the same month in the previous year (year over year), FADA compared this year’s May sales tally with those of 2019, as last year’s nationwide lockdown meant that sales were extraordinarily low. All categories, including tractors, saw a sharp decline last month. Sales of passenger vehicles were down 63.7% to 85,733 units, while two-wheelers were down 71% to 410,757 units. Similarly, commercial vehicles fell 77% to 17,534 units, three-wheelers 90% to 5,215 units and tractors 58% to 16,616 units. Overall, the industry shrank to just 535,855 units. “The 2nd wave of COVID-19 has devastated the whole country because there may not be a single household that has not been affected. Outside of urban markets, this time even rural areas have been hit hard. states, ”said Vinkesh Gulati, President of FADA. Like the second wave of the pandemic, the worst may be over for the industry. FADA said the first 9 days of June are encouraging and if the trend continues, sales will reach the same levels as in June 2020. “The first nine days of June saw better-than-expected retail sales due to pent-up demand that was present in the system when states began implementing the lockdown. If the trend continues, we could see some Almost similar sales compared to June ’20 last year, “Gulati said. “The monsoons have arrived in India almost on time. If the Met forecast is to be believed, normal and evenly distributed rains could provide an early respite to the rural economy, thus pushing demand for vehicles faster than expected.” , he added. After last year’s nationwide lockdown, the industry benefited from pent-up demand showing a better-than-expected recovery. This year, however, FADA believes the recovery may take longer, as the spread of the disease has this time been more extensive, also affecting large swathes of rural India. “It may be safe to say that India may not see a V-shaped recovery unlike last time. FADA therefore remains cautious in its optimism about the overall recovery of the industry for the fiscal year. 21-22, “Gulati said. Read also: Second wave of Covid-19: automatic registrations drop 32% in April; FY21 sales at their lowest for 8 years Also Read: Biggest Vehicle Recall In India! Royal Enfield recalls nearly 2.37 lakh bikes; here’s why







