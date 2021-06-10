2022 Ford F-150 Lightning hits milestone with 100,000 orders

Ford Motor Co. has taken another step forward with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

The company has confirmed that it has reached 100,000 bookings since its world debutthree weeks ago at the world headquarters in Dearborn.

“We are very excited about the request,” Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg told Free Press on Thursday. “Reservations are added all the time.”

The official order bank will open later this year, she said.

The automaker accepts refundable reservations of $ 100 to place an order for the 2022 pickup truck that will be built in a new $ 700 million plant at the Red Complex.

Making refundable reservation orders online is part of a new protocol for automakers. Ford did the same with its all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

After:The Ford team had to plead with Bill Ford to return a Mustang not yet released

After:How the discontinued Maverick sedan became Ford’s newest small pickup

Meanwhile, Ford is touting its ability to recruit top talent to develop the latest digital technology as the company increases its all-electric and hybrid vehicle options.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company will use data and software expertise on a scale the industry has never seen.

After:Ford F-150 Lightning to be the first all-electric pickup to offer a full-size spare tire

After:Ford stocks were cheaper than a sandwich. Now the shareholders are jubilant.

Industry analysts and the media have questioned whether the Ford team can find the talent they need to lead a high-tech era.

Recruitment from Google

“At the bottom, at Ford, we solve big challenges, don’t we? Huge challenges. We are sitting at a point where industry and a business are transforming. We find that bringing software talent into Ford with this kind of challenge is actually an easy proposition, ”Alex Purdy, director of business operations, corporate connectivity, told reporters on a May 26 call at the occasion of Capital Markets Day.

“I was trying to recruit someone from Google last week and they come from a company that encourages consumers to click on ads. We come from a company that is going to bring mobility to a whole new generation,” he said. he declared. .

“I think it was because of the challenge that we got there and we were very lucky to get the talent. But there is a lot more ahead of us,” said Purdy. “We have over 6,000 software engineers today at Ford and, of those, 600 of them have truly joined us in 2021. We still have a long way to go. But we believe the challenge, and the path we take. just plotted in terms of strategy, is a compelling reason for talent to come and join us. “

Consumers have moved from improving technology in the home to asking for more technology in their vehicles. This means that automakers need talent in software engineering.

Silicon Valley companies take great pride in the quality of their software engineers, including all-electric automaker Tesla.

Are these bright minds in California asking for work for a traditional automaker?

“What we learn as we go through this process … it’s not Ford’s outside talent coming to the Fordisachallenge, actually,” Farley told reporters after his May 26 presentation to Wall Street analysts. . “The challenge is to reorient Ford to think about software experiences before thinking about anything else. This is the change. This is the very big opportunity for us … across the organization.”

And while analysts and investors often ask questions about potential partners, Farley revealed different technology plans for retail and business clients.

When it comes to Ford Pro Business, “I don’t think the ecosystem will be associated. ‘It’s something Ford will do,” he said. “It’s not one size fits all. We’ll likely have a much smaller partner footprint on the tech side, because that’s an ecosystem we want to build at Ford. “

A wave of software engineers

The automaker had more than 7,000 software engineers in the United States and Canada on Thursday working on design, architecture, data, testing and other technical and infrastructure roles, said Marisa Bradley, carrier. word of Ford.

Farley, who took the helm as CEO on October 1, started hiring software engineers in a previous position with the company, technology leader. Former CEO Jim Hackett announced in April 2019 increased focus on new businesses, technology and big data.

“We hired 600 software engineers this year alone, so that’s definitely more than what we did the year before,” Bradley said. “The push started before Jim Farley became CEO, but he was in the new business role, so he was certainly a catalyst.”

Ford sells about1 million Ford F Series pickups every year.

After:Experience the Ford F-150 Lightning through the eyes of a young journalist

After:She is chief engineer of the all-electric Ford F-150, leading a revolution

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard at[email protected]or call / text 313-618-1034.Follow her on Twitter@phoebesaid. Read more on Ford and subscribe to our automotive newsletter.