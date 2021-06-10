Proteomics Revolutionizing Quantum-Si Completes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under Symbol “QSI” on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

GUILFORD, Connecticut & NEW YORK – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –If the distant INCORPORATED (Nasdaq: QSI) (Quantum-Si, QSi or the Company), a pioneer in proteomics based on next-generation semiconductor chips, today announced that it has completed its combination with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) (HighCape), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by leading healthcare growth equity manager HighCape Capital LP. The Business Combination and Concurrent Private Placement, which was approved by HighCapes shareholders at its special meeting held on June 9, 2021, provides more than $ 500 million to fund the further development and planned commercialization of the sequencing the company’s single-molecule semiconductor chip-based proteins. and genomics technology.

As a result of the transaction, the combined company was renamed Quantum-Si Incorporated, and its common shares and Class A warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) on June 11, 2021 under the QSI and QSIAW symbols, respectively. The final exchange ratio for which the former shareholders of Quantum-Si exchanged their Quantum-Si capital shares for common shares of the combined company was 0.7975. Each Class A common share of HighCape and Class B common share of HighCape became one Class A common share of the combined company.

Quantum-Si has created the first next-generation single-molecule proteomics and genomics platform with the goal of revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company’s unique semiconductor chip has the power to decode the molecules of life, starting with proteins, and has the potential to expand the genomics and proteomics market scale beyond this. that was possible with next-generation DNA sequencing.

The end-to-end solution QSis, including Carbon and Platinum, which is on track to launch commercially in 2022 for research purposes, has the potential to significantly disrupt an existing academic research and drug discovery market of 21 billions of dollars. The platform can also enable new diagnostic applications in the health field.

I am delighted with the completion of this business combination, which will allow the commercialization of our technology to disrupt the rapidly growing proteomics market, said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantum-Si. Having been at the forefront of next generation DNA sequencing, it is only fitting that our team is also on the cusp of making next generation protein sequencing a reality. Similar to the introduction of next-generation DNA sequencing, our proteomics technology has the potential to enable exponential advances in drug discovery, academic research, and diagnostics.

I am delighted to lead this talented organization as it prepares to commercialize technology that has the potential to have a profound impact on healthcare and scientific R&D. The QSi solution allows researchers and drug developers to sequence proteins at a scale and resolution not previously available, said John Stark, CEO of Quantum-Si. Proteins offer better insight by allowing us to see what’s going on in the body right now, and we believe the market will enthusiastically embrace QSis’ unique solution as the only system that provides end-to-end protein sequencing, Single-molecule proteomics and genomics.

The combined company will be led by John Stark as CEO, alongside his highly experienced management team including Matt Dyer as Commercial Director, Mike McKenna as President and COO, Claudia Napal Drayton as financial director and Christian LaPointe as legal director. . The board of directors of the combined company includes Dr Rothberg as executive chairman, Marijn Dekkers, Ph.D., former CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bayer AG, Ruth Fattori, former executive vice chairman and Director of Human Resources at PepsiCo Inc., Brigid Makes, Former Senior Vice President and CFO of Miramar Labs, Inc., Michael Mina, MD, Ph.D., Senior Epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School and Medical Advisor in Company Chief, John Stark, CEO of Quantum-Si, Kevin Rakin, CEO of HighCape Capital, and Jim Tananbaum, MD, Founder and CEO of Foresite Capital Management, LLC.

As a result of the business combination, QSi received approximately $ 534 million before transaction costs, including approximately $ 109 million in cash held in HighCape’s trust account and $ 425 million from private placement investors. (PIPE), including Foresite Capital Management, LLC, Eldridge, accounts advised by ARK Invest and Glenview Capital Management, LLC. In addition, the current QSis management team and existing shareholders have transferred 100% of their equity into the combined company.

Advisers

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC acted as legal counsel to Quantum-Si. JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as principal placement agent and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as HighCape’s co-placement agent for PIPE. Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel to the placement officers. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor and JP Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial advisor to HighCape. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as a capital markets advisor and subscribed to the IPO of HighCape in September 2020.

About Imation-Si

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si aims to revolutionize the growing field of proteomics. The company’s suite of technologies are powered by a one-of-a-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable sequencing and genomics of next-generation single-molecule proteins, and digitize proteomics research to advance drug discovery and diagnosis beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

Forward-looking statements

