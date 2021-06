Believe’s Rocky Stock Market Debut Drops Valuation

Still, the $ 1.9 billion valuation gives Believe an enterprise value to 2020 revenue ratio close to Warner Music Groups 4.8 based on Wednesday’s closing price. Believe hopes to carve out a bigger niche in an increasingly global music market and keep pace with its eager acquisition competitors. “The funds raised will allow us to invest in our innovative technological platform and to implement our ambitious strategy of targeted acquisitions”, founder and CEO Danis Ladegaillerie said in a statement. Believe says it will use 90 million euros to repay funding for an existing credit agreement as it launches a new 170 million euros revolving credit facility that gives Believe ammunition for its expansion.

An unprecedented migration of private companies to public stock exchanges has changed the shape of the music industry. The trend started in earnest in 2018 with Spotify’s direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the IPO of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd on the London Stock Exchange. Warner Music Group braved the onset of the pandemic to raise $ 1.9 billion in an IPO in May 2020 on the Nasdaq exchange. Round Hill Music Royalty Ltd. – like Hipgnosis an alternative investment fund – went public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2020. More and more companies have announced their intention or intention to trade on public exchanges. Sensing an opportunity in a hot market, French media conglomerate Vivendi will sell Universal Music Group to the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange by September 2021. Reservoir Holdings will go public through a reverse merger with a SPAC of 115 million. dollars, Roth CH Acquisition II which has been announced but not yet consumed. Indian music streaming service JioSaavn adopted an IPO plan in April 2020 but did not move forward. The two main shareholders of the company own almost 60% of the outstanding shares. TCV holds 41.7% and Ventech 17.1%. (These numbers show ownership before additional shares that the IPO underwriter might sell.) Ladegaillerie owns a 12.6% stake worth $ 291.6 million. The floating shares available to the public represent only 14.35% of the shares in circulation.

