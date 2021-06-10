House Democrats Prepare 5 Antitrust Bills To Take On Big Tech





of what House Democrats called a monopoly power. The legislation, the drafts of which are currently circulating in Washington, is an outgrowthof what House Democrats called a top-down survey industry report last year conducted by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. During this process, CEOs ranging from Apple’s Tim Cook to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testified before critical lawmakers who accused companies of abusing theirmonopoly power.

The bills, copies of which were obtained by CNN, offer a range of legislative solutions to address how tech companies have built and maintained their market dominance. The invoices were first reported by Politics

A bill under consideration would prohibit online platforms such as Amazon from giving their own products or services an edge over those of their competitors who depend on the same platforms to reach consumers. A similar bill would make it illegal for a platform company like Google to operate multiple lines of business that create “conflicts of interest.”

Another bill would require platforms to be interoperable, so that users can migrate their data and switch services more easily. And two other bills target mergers and acquisitions, giving antitrust authorities more resources, prohibiting tech giants like Facebook from gobbling up emerging competitors, and in some cases making it more costly for companies to file documents. fusion.

In a landmark report last summer, House Democrats’ antitrust panel alleged that the most powerful companies in the industry were using their vast treasures of user data to identify and neutralize startups that posed potential threats, to create anti-competitive policies for their platforms, and to promote their own products and services at the expense of fair competition . Republicans on the panel released their own report in line with many of the majority’s conclusions, although it differed on some of the proposed solutions. Big tech companies have denied engaging in anti-competitive behavior. They claim that they are competing fairly and that they provide products and services that have greatly benefited consumers. The discussion drafts currently circulating among decision-makers do not reflect the final state of the legislation. But the proposals presented show how House Democrats intend to tackle the biggest players in Silicon Valley by focusing on key aspects of their business models. If successful, the legislation could lead to sweeping changes in the way Big Tech does business. In February, Representative David Cicillin, who chairs the House antitrust panel, vowed that “the change is coming. The laws are coming.” He highlighted the economic dominance of platforms such as Facebook and said that under today’s laws, the tech industry has little incentive to move away from business models that encourage anti-competitive behavior that harms businesses. consumers and innovation. “This problem is cancer that is metastasizing throughout our economy and our country,” he said at the February conference. hearing. “It spills over into our body politic and takes hold of our ability to function as a democracy.” Advocates of the tech industry say the bills would lead to dramatic changes for consumers. According to Adam Kovacevich, founder and CEO of the Chamber of Progress, an advocacy group backed by Amazon, the bills would potentially ban practices such as being able to see YouTube videos in Google search results or free shipping on Amazon. Premium for certain products. Facebook, Google and others. “Giving more funding to antitrust authorities and encouraging data portability are relatively uncontroversial ideas,” Kovacevich wrote in a blog post , but banning such commodities as Amazon Basics-branded batteries, Apple’s Find my Phone tool, or Google Maps from appearing in Google search results are ideas that would trigger a negative reaction from consumers. “

